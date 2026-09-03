GTA 6 DualSense: Sony presents special edition in neon design

Sony is leveraging its marketing deal with Rockstar Games and launching its own hardware accessory to coincide with the release of "GTA VI". The design of the unveiled DualSense controller fully embraces the aesthetics of Vice City.

The front of the case is a semi-transparent, dark purple hue interspersed with glitter effects. The official logo with palm tree silhouettes is prominently displayed on the touchpad, while the body and handles on the left and right feature gray or black graphic elements.

Technically, the input device is no different from the standard models in the PS5 series. Adaptive feedback, speakers, and regular trigger functions remain unchanged.

Presale starts in a few days

Pre-orders begin on September 17, 2026, at a suggested retail price of €84,99. Sony is thus catering to the anticipated collector demand surrounding the game's release on November 19, 2026. A limited number of copies has been announced, but as usual, the manufacturer is not disclosing exact production quantities.

Sony is repeating the pattern of previous major releases such as "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," "God of War: Ragnarök," and most recently, "Marvel's Wolverine." The visual redesign of the standard equipment results in minimal production costs while maximizing profit margins. The usual price increase of around €15 compared to the standard version is purely a licensing fee.

Those seeking a functional upgrade for their Vice City controller should opt for the standard model or its Edge counterpart. Design is a matter of taste, but the technology is identical. Collectors will simply pay €84,99 for some purple plastic and a printed palm tree logo.