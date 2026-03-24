GTA 6: Former developer leaks details about realistic physics-based destruction

Fancy a bit of next-gen feeling? According to the LinkedIn profile of a former Rockstar Games developer, “GTA 6” will feature a “next-generation procedural glass system” used for vehicles and objects.

The former graphics programmer, who worked at Rockstar Games from February 2020 to April 2023, led the implementation of this system. After the information became public, the specific details on his profile were deleted and replaced with a general reference to the three years of work on “GTA 6“ replaced. The whole thing can be read wonderfully on Reddit.

While Rockstar Games plans to release on November 19, 2026 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, this technical leak provides a first glimpse into the level of detail of the new RAGE engine.

Procedural destruction instead of pre-made animations

In previous GTA games, glass breaking was largely based on predefined textures and simple particle effects. A procedural system means that the destruction is calculated in real time.

Physical correctness: Fragments are formed based on the angle of entry, the speed, and the mass of the projectile or object.

Fragments are formed based on the angle of entry, the speed, and the mass of the projectile or object. Object variance: Each broken piece of glass looks unique, which massively increases immersion in the open world.

Each broken piece of glass looks unique, which massively increases immersion in the open world. Rendering tools: The developer was also responsible for tools that enrich in-game footage with "extra details" from the rendering system – an indication that Rockstar is further raising the graphical standard for trailers and gameplay.

Technology focus as a response to hardware limitations

Rockstar Games' massive investment in procedural systems is neither new nor accidental. Since the switch to the current console generation (PS5/Xbox Series), pure texture resolution is no longer the limiting factor, but rather the physical interaction with the game world. A comparison with "Red Dead Redemption 2" illustrates this evolution. That game already utilized procedural mud and snow deformation. "GTA 6" now appears to be extending this level of detail to urban environments and the dominant materials there, such as glass and metal.

Despite the technological ambitions, the timeline remains tight. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed It was only recently announced that the major marketing campaign will launch in the summer of 2026. Internally, the date of November 19, 2026, is considered set in order to capitalize on the crucial Christmas season.

For players, this leak means even greater physical realism. When glass breaks procedurally, the world reacts more dynamically to shootouts and accidents. It's a classic Rockstar Games detail: technically extremely complex, not strictly necessary for core gameplay, but crucial for the feeling of a "living" world.

However, those hoping for a PC version soon will have to be patient – ​​the focus for the launch in November 2026 is clearly on consoles.