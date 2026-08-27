GTA 6 Extended Gameplay Showcase: All times for today's stream on Netflix and YouTube

The hype reaches its preliminary peak today: Rockstar Games is showing exclusive material for "GTA 6," but the premiere is launching first on Netflix. Those without a subscription will have to wait until late at night or take advantage of a short-term trial subscription.

Overview of German start times

Rockstar Games is employing an unusual strategy. Those who want to watch live immediately will need an active Netflix account tonight. Those who prefer the free version on YouTube will have to set an alarm.

Netflix premiere: Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 21:00 AM CEST

Thursday, August 27, 2026 at YouTube release: Friday, August 28, 2026 at 03:00 AM CEST

An exclusive six-hour time slot is a significant move in the gaming sector. Netflix is ​​thus securing a major foothold. massive trafficThose who do not yet have an account can secure access to the premiere via a trial month or a flexible monthly subscription.

PS5 scenes, Vice City and the story of Jason and Lucia

The material shown is from according to Netflix Completely from the PlayStation 5. No pre-rendered trailer, but around 30 minutes of in-game footage from Leonida. The stream is intended to delve deeper into the dynamic between the main characters Jason and Lucia for the first time.

A botched robbery drags the duo deep into the underworld. Expectations for the physics and gunplay on the PS5 are enormous. A fancy clip isn't enough anymore. We need solid mechanics.

Leaks, anticipation, and genuine expectations

The announcement comes with a backstory. Shortly before the event, Rockstar Games officially addressed the massive gameplay leaks. expressed, which have been circulating online in recent days. The developer is now trying to regain control of the narrative.

The format is called "An Extended Look." We expect real, uncut gameplay from Vice City, not just rendered cutscenes. How do the gunplay and driving physics feel? How does the engine perform on busy streets? This video needs to show exactly that. A trailer isn't enough anymore. After years of waiting, the community needs concrete gameplay mechanics.

The deal with Netflix is ​​annoying for those who don't have a subscription and have to avoid Six Hour spoilers. Anyone who doesn't want to stay up all night can check out YouTube first thing tomorrow, Friday, right after they wake up. But if you want to feel the hype directly, tune in at 21:00 PM.

Do you set an alarm for 3 a.m. or just turn on your Netflix subscription – how do you feel about the new look?