GTA 6 Gameplay: Auto-Aim removed, new weapon system introduced

GTA 6 removes the familiar auto-aim by default and forces players to use a dynamic free-aim mechanic. In Rockstar's upcoming epic, players will have to manually aim their weapons when targeting enemy units.

This was reported by the Youtuber TGG, who was present at Rockstar North for a preview and was able to speak with Rockstar Games' Rob Nelson. The familiar button-based aiming is therefore no longer the default setting. The system now tends towards free aiming by default, with fine-tuning options in the settings.

Precision beats sustained fire

This system is complemented by the so-called Focus mechanic. It slows down the action in combat, but differs functionally from Dead Eye in "Red Dead Redemption". Shots are not automatically distributed.

The hit zones are visually divided: red marks lethal areas, while yellow is used for targeted incapacitation. Dynamic hit feedback is reflected in the hit markers – white for normal hits, yellow for knocking down, and red for a kill. Even the screen's edge indicates the enemy's status in close combat.

Physical limitations of the weapons arsenal

The days of unlimited pocket-sized weapons are also over. Protagonists are limited to a maximum of two concealed pistols. Anyone wishing to carry two long guns must carry one on their back and keep the second in their hand at all times.

Unhooking the second long gun is not possible in this case. Openly carrying weapons triggers progressively worse reactions from both civilians and law enforcement. If the equipment is inappropriate for the situation, the environment escalates. The complete inventory is stored only in the player's own vehicle, and temporary vehicles do not offer this permanent connection. This once again underscores the high level of realism that Rockstar Games pursues with "GTA 6".

Recoil, sprint control, and walking speeds

The weapon physics also demand careful control. Rifles have noticeable recoil, making sustained fire inaccurate and forcing precise single shots. Well-designed mechanics also allow for direct weapon transfers between characters. The rate of fire for pistols is uncapped and depends on the click speed. The movement system breaks with old norms.

The continuous firing of the X button for sprinting has been completely removed. According to TGG, the running motion is now mapped to the L3 button, allowing for simultaneous aiming while running using the right analog stick. The base speeds for walking and jogging can be set in the menu. Cover remains on R1, while the crouch mode maintains shoulder-to-shoulder movement. When jumping into water, inputs control the rotation direction and the type of jump.

Rockstar Games is apparently trading the accessibility of earlier installments in the series for a more mechanically demanding, physically based combat system. The stronger focus on the game's own physics limits the player's mobility and requires logistical planning before each battle.