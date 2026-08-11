GTA 6: Gameplay leak describes focus on AI response, UGC and PS5 Pro

New reports from industry sources promise profound gameplay changes in "GTA 6" through patented AI systems and a novel controller integration. The current details are based on insider information and remain unconfirmed by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games is reportedly using patented technologies from its parent company Take-Two in "GTA 6" to fundamentally overhaul vehicle interactions, AI reactions, and dual-protagonist mechanics. This makes the game a showcase title, especially on the PS5 Pro.

AI patents and advanced vehicle mechanics

Statements from industry insider HipHopGamer from the Brands In Play podcast zufolg to The gameplay differs noticeably from previous installments in the series. The focus is on complex systems for stealing, entering, and using vehicles, as well as dynamic interior combat.

This is based on patents registered with Take-Two. These primarily concern pathfinding and the behavior of NPCs. The game world is designed to create situations through reactive AI systems, dynamically offering the player new control options.

Duo gameplay and e-sports precision

According to reports, the main characters Jason and Lucia actively interact together in gameplay, rather than simply serving as a switching option. Cooperative actions during gameplay form the basis for missions. Furthermore, input lag is said to have been drastically reduced. The controls are reportedly precise enough to satisfy even players accustomed to competitive shooters.

On the PS5 and PS5 Pro, the title utilizes the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller at a level comparable to Astro Bot. Beyond gameplay, the RAGE engine from "GTA 6" serves as a platform for the film and television industry.

Planned User-Generated Content Tools (UGC) should allow brands to integrate entire storylines and events directly into the world – similar to the mechanics in Unreal Engine or Fortnite, but at a higher technical level.

Unconfirmed leaks and insider talks offer intriguing clues, but they don't replace concrete details. While the aforementioned Take-Two patents do exist, their actual impact on the final gameplay or technical aspects will only become apparent through practical testing. Players should evaluate these statements with a cool head until the official Extended Look from Rockstar Games is released on August 27th.