GTA 6 Gameplay: Rockstar focuses on ultra-realistic body simulation and a more reactive world

Food changes body weight, weapons in hand provoke passersby, and AI characters use their own social media feeds. In a recent interview, Rockstar Games reveals the technical foundation of "GTA 6," further fueling anticipation for the extended visuals.

Body stats and dynamic NPC reactions

"GTA 6" uses, according to Dazed The core mechanics of "Red Dead Redemption 2" serve as the foundation, and these are expanded upon for the infrastructure of Leonida. The main characters' behavior leaves direct marks on their virtual bodies. Food affects Jason Duval's and Lucia Caminos' weight, while physical training alters their muscle mass. Days spent on the run or lack of sleep are physically reflected in their facial features.

The game world reacts to actions. Anyone carrying a visible firearm through Vice City immediately triggers panic or police intervention. Rockstar North has stated that it has critically analyzed its existing portfolio.

“We are taking a critical look back at our previous games and considering in which areas we want to develop further – starting from what we did not implement as well as we would have liked,” says Rob Nelson, Head of Development at Rockstar North.

The goal is not simply to increase the area. The focus is on the mutual interconnection of individual systems.

Duo mechanics and controlled character management

Jason and Lucia can operate independently if desired. During a driving sequence, the player controls the vehicle, seamlessly switches to the passenger side, and uses the smartphone or shoots at pursuers. Social media feeds are integrated directly into the user interface.

The narrative follows a classic Bonnie and Clyde structure. Player decisions influence the dynamics between the protagonists. There is no complete freedom in character development.

“What we love about this medium is that these characters are not empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with. Their story becomes a journey that you experience together with them,” emphasizes Rob Nelson.

Real Miami research instead of pure parody

The development department has more than doubled in size since "Red Dead Redemption 2." A dedicated team in Los Angeles focuses exclusively on refining pedestrian movement patterns. Jamie-Lee Lloyd, Senior Art Director for Characters, points to direct on-site research.

"We stay there, get an impression of the place, listen to the stories and compare them with books and newspaper articles," Lloyd explains.

The studio spoke with former criminals, police officers, and club owners. More than 50 street artists designed murals for the backdrop. Clichés like the well-known "Florida Man" no longer serve as the sole source of inspiration. Clothing, in-game brands, and social networks form a self-contained economy.

Regarding the variety of NPCs, Lloyd says: "It is the combination of a character's appearance, movements, interaction, and expression."

Rockstar Games delivers exactly what should be on paper after 13 years of development: a simulation rather than a pure arcade sandbox. Whether tangible muscle mass and reacting pedestrians enrich the gameplay or result in tedious administrative overhead will be decided by the balancing on release day. The announcements sound solid.

Further gameplay details will be revealed tomorrow, Thursday. Preview embargo expected.