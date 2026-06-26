GTA 6: Retailers warn of console shortages during the Christmas season

European retailers are predicting widespread shortages of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for the upcoming Christmas season, as manufacturers' hardware allocations will not be nearly sufficient to meet the surge in demand caused by the release of "GTA 6" on November 19th.

Global supply chains for memory chips are in deep crisis. A senior buyer from the European retail sector confirmed internally that the promised delivery quantities from console manufacturers are falling far short of pre-orders.

Hardware prices are rising drastically due to the AI ​​boom.

The reason for this is the ongoing shortage of DRAM and flash components. Generative AI companies are almost completely acquiring the global manufacturing capacity of semiconductor plants through exclusive bulk contracts. The consequences are directly impacting end-customer prices.

Microsoft responded yesterday and issued a worldwide Price increase for Xbox consoles Announced for August 1st. According to the manufacturer, the cost of memory chips has increased 2,5 times. A further doubling is predicted by autumn 2027.

The 512GB Xbox Series S is increasing in price by $100 to $499,99. The 1TB models of the Series S and Series X are even more expensive, rising by $150. This means a new base price of $749,99 for the Xbox Series X. The 2TB model is being discontinued entirely. Consoles are traditionally sold at a loss or below production cost. Microsoft can no longer absorb these increased purchase prices.

PS5 could get more expensive before Christmas

This means the PlayStation 5 is potentially following suit. While Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki claimed in May that production volume for the calendar year was secured, this promise is now obsolete given the changed market situation. Sony will most likely also raise the price of the PS5.

The market is signaling a clear trend: hardware is becoming more expensive and scarcer. Anyone hoping to experience the launch of "GTA 6" on a new console in November shouldn't count on discounts during the holiday season. The combination of yesterday's Xbox price increase, Sony's impending follow suit, and the drastic supply shortages in stores makes waiting a financial risk.

Anyone looking for a PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X in stores this November will either find empty shelves or have to pay significantly more. Buy the hardware now to avoid missing out.