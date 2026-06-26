GTA 6: Retailers warn of console shortages during the Christmas season

European retailers are predicting widespread shortages of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for the upcoming Christmas season, as manufacturers' hardware allocations will not be nearly sufficient to meet the surge in demand caused by the release of "GTA 6" on November 19th.
Global supply chains for memory chips are in deep crisis. A senior buyer from the European retail sector confirmed internally that the promised delivery quantities from console manufacturers are falling far short of pre-orders.
Hardware prices are rising drastically due to the AI boom.
The reason for this is the ongoing shortage of DRAM and flash components. Generative AI companies are almost completely acquiring the global manufacturing capacity of semiconductor plants through exclusive bulk contracts. The consequences are directly impacting end-customer prices.
Microsoft responded yesterday and issued a worldwide Price increase for Xbox consoles Announced for August 1st. According to the manufacturer, the cost of memory chips has increased 2,5 times. A further doubling is predicted by autumn 2027.
The 512GB Xbox Series S is increasing in price by $100 to $499,99. The 1TB models of the Series S and Series X are even more expensive, rising by $150. This means a new base price of $749,99 for the Xbox Series X. The 2TB model is being discontinued entirely. Consoles are traditionally sold at a loss or below production cost. Microsoft can no longer absorb these increased purchase prices.
PS5 could get more expensive before Christmas
This means the PlayStation 5 is potentially following suit. While Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki claimed in May that production volume for the calendar year was secured, this promise is now obsolete given the changed market situation. Sony will most likely also raise the price of the PS5.
The market is signaling a clear trend: hardware is becoming more expensive and scarcer. Anyone hoping to experience the launch of "GTA 6" on a new console in November shouldn't count on discounts during the holiday season. The combination of yesterday's Xbox price increase, Sony's impending follow suit, and the drastic supply shortages in stores makes waiting a financial risk.
Anyone looking for a PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X in stores this November will either find empty shelves or have to pay significantly more. Buy the hardware now to avoid missing out.
SONY PlayStation®5 Pro – 2 TB Game Console
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Soon it'll be PS+30 euros per month 😂
It's great that I have all 3 models. 3 consoles should be enough 👌😂 Fat, Slim and Pro
My Skelneight SA looks almost exactly the same, except I have two Classics, a Slim 30th Anniversary Edition, and the Pro 😂
I don't care, I have my PS5 Pro.
Then slowly release the Playstation 6.
I have enough PS5s, I've had mine for a year and received two PS5 Pros as gifts, I have enough consoles at home.
A complete excuse.
I bought my Series X for 399 from Amazon in 2023.
In a normal world, that would now be the standard price for Series X and PS5.
I just bought a new one last month with a 3-year warranty, so feel free to raise the prices, I don't care.
Jan Steinmann slim? Why not just the pro version? It would make a big difference in GTA 6.
Tom Sen: Because I don't play GTA and I don't want to throw any more money down Sony's throat than necessary, GTA doesn't interest me at all.
Jan Steinmann, okay, but it's really worth it for other games too. For example, Crimson Desert, or the Volverine game coming out in September, or or or
Tom Sen: No, absolutely not, that would be a waste of money since I only have a 4k TV with 60 fps, so why would I need a Pro?
The Slim version is sufficient for me and I find it much prettier than the Pro version.
For Battlefield 6 and such, that's perfectly sufficient for me.
Jan Steinmann, they look almost identical. Except for the black part in the middle. But okay, it's really not worth it for a TV like that.
Tom Sen: I don't find the Pro model particularly attractive with the black plastic cover; the Slim has a proper slot there. It's a matter of taste, everyone has their own preference.
Jan Steinmann, exactly, if you're happy, that's the main thing. I didn't mean to cause any trouble, I just wanted to ask. 🙂
Tom Sen, no, everything's fine, we're not stressed at all, we're having a normal conversation, which isn't so easy to find these days 🤣👍
Jan Steinmann, that's right, that's become rare.
Luckily, we finally bought the PS5 before Christmas. With a 3-year extended warranty for the console and controller.