GTA 6 has a problem: Devolver is releasing Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed on the same day.

Devolver Digital is releasing “Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed” on November 19, 2026, exactly on the same day as Grand Theft Auto 6. What sounds like the most blatant PR troll of the year turns out to be a crazy stroke of genius behind the scenes, with a real Game Boy history.

The five-euro frontal assault on the rockstar monolith

Behind the title is the development studio doinksoft, known for "Gato Roboto." Devolver is officially marketing the new release as a remaster of a supposed cult classic. A clever marketing ploy, since the alleged original simply never existed. Volvy has been nothing more than the publisher's fictional mascot for years.

Until now, the character has only made guest appearances in titles like "Cult of the Lamb". Now the parody is getting its own game.

The project was created completely independently of "GTA 6". Doinksoft designer Britt Brady built the first playable version himself on a Game Boy Color cartridge, packed the module together with an Analogue Pocket in a package, and sent it directly to the publisher's headquarters.

Targeted counter-programming instead of wishful thinking

Things went from bad to worse at Devolver. What started as a mini-project for Nintendo's handheld console quickly grew into a full-fledged release for PC and consoles. Development had already been underway for months when Rockstar Games hadn't even announced an official release date.

The decision to release on November 19th was made late. The idea of ​​a simultaneous release with "GTA 6" had been circulating in Devolver's offices for a long time. as an ongoing gagWhen the timing for Volvy's Adventure worked out, the marketing team shifted gears. Nobody at Devolver expects to beat Rockstar on their own turf. They're well aware of Rockstar's overwhelming dominance. They're ruthlessly targeting gamers who won't be interested in a massive €80 heavyweight on release day.

Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed launches November 19!



A spectacular remaster of the original remake of the unreleased action-platformer starring the most famous video game mascot of all time.



Preorder on Steam now and get 25% off the $4.99 price. pic.twitter.com/Fn578N9DiT - Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 26, 2026

Parody meets craftsmanship

Doinksoft proved with "Gunbrella" that they are masters of fast-paced pixel action. The combination of solid craftsmanship and Devolver's usual megalomania makes the project a true highlight in the marketing circus.

The physical cartridge on the Analogue Pocket reveals the true enthusiast origins behind the casual facade. Against the media tsunami of "GTA 6," the little platformer was mercilessly swallowed up on November 19th. It's still funny, though—and somehow charming. For that reason alone, you should buy the game, even if you don't intend to play it.

Are you buying doinksoft's retro game for five euros as a contrasting program right at launch, or is Rockstar completely blocking your screen for the next few months?