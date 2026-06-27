GTA 6: Insider sources kill all hopes for a PS5 disc

The dream of a physical Blu-ray release of "GTA 6" during the Christmas season has been shattered, and patient collectors will not be holding a disc in their hands this December. Rockstar Games is sticking firmly to the digital route.

The industry giant remains digital

The US magazine The Hollywood Reporter Rockstar has officially put an end to rumors of a disc release in December. A source with direct knowledge of the production plans confirmed that Rockstar has no plans to release "GTA 6" on disc, neither for the November launch nor in the months that follow.

Previously, a supposed leak Rumors circulating among European retailers have caused a stir in the community. The Blu-ray version was supposedly only going to be delayed by a month to prevent day-one leaks caused by retailers selling copies too early. A misleading email from Rockstar support further fueled these hopes. It was all a misinterpretation. By "physical version," support simply meant the already announced code-in-a-box release.

A blow for collectors

Anyone picking up the game in stores on November 19th will find only a printed slip of paper with a download code. It's purely a facade for the retailer's shelves. Rockstar wants total control over the used market and absolute spoiler protection before release day. Fans of physical media will pay the price. A real setback.

The only consolation for the future remains hypothetical. Should a "Complete Edition" be released on disc in a year or two, it would at least be directly updated with the latest patches. Currently, that helps no one. Anyone wanting to play GTA 6 at launch will have to force the massive download through the servers digitally.

Rockstar Games is single-handedly abolishing the physical era for its games. The fact that the biggest release of the decade completely forgoes a disc shows where the industry is ultimately headed. The box on the shelf is reduced to mere plastic decoration with no real practical use.

What do you think: Is the lack of a physical Blu-ray a reason for you to completely refuse to buy GTA 6, or does the hype force you to download it digitally anyway?