GTA 6: Insider promises 60 FPS exclusively on the PS5 Pro

A new leaker report promises an exclusive performance mode with 60 frames per second on the PS5 Pro for the release of “GTA 6” on November 19th.

According to the insider "Detective Seeds," the more powerful hardware revision will be the only console capable of delivering this frame rate. The base models of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will reportedly be unable to achieve this. The informant vouches so strongly for his source within engineering circles that he threatens to permanently delete his social media account if the information proves to be false.

The CPU bottleneck confronts marketing

The alleged leak directly contradicts the physical limitations of the hardware. According to the trailers released so far, "GTA 6" relies on extremely dense resource utilization of the game world, with highly complex AI calculations, detailed physics, and a high density of pedestrians. These calculations are purely CPU-intensive tasks.

Herein lies the problem. While the PS5 Pro has a significantly more powerful graphics unit (GPU) than the standard console, it essentially uses the same Zen 2 CPU from AMD. The processor was only clocked slightly higher. An increase in CPU clock speed of around ten percent is mathematically insufficient to double the frame rate from 30 to 60 FPS when the game is CPU-limited.

The claim only gains relevance through another factor: the extensive marketing deal between Sony and Rockstar Games.

I put out almost 2 years ago the significant marketing deal that Rockstar and Playstation had for GTA 6, and we see that now. Then a former Playstation engineer gave me info on the optimization for the PS5 Pro. They also gave me the PSSR, handheld, and other accurate info (They… https://t.co/AOV6TEcwk1 — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 1, 2026

Technical reality trumps PR promises

Rockstar Games has a long history of pushing consoles to their technological limits at launch – and for "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2," that always meant a native 30 frames per second at launch. A cleanly optimized, stable 30 FPS experience with stunning graphics is more likely than an unstable performance mode.

If Sony has indeed assigned its own engineers to free up resources using the PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling technology, this primarily affects the GPU. The CPU remains untouched. A smooth 60 FPS mode without drastic cuts to the game world simulation – meaning fewer cars and pedestrians – is technically almost impossible to achieve on this hardware architecture.

This report should be viewed with extreme skepticism. For potential PS5 Pro buyers, this means: don't buy the console now expecting to be able to play GTA 6 at a smooth 60 FPS in November. The CPU architecture of the mid-gen console argues against this. It's more likely that the PS5 Pro will deliver a more stable 30 FPS experience with significantly sharper image quality, while the standard consoles will struggle with dynamic resolutions.