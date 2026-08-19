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GTA 6: Leaker announces remaining material via countdown

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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GTA 6 is suffering from new leaks, now even with a countdown announcement. The data reveals outdated gameplay footage from Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 Preorder

The GTA 6 leaker is threatening Rockstar Games with the gradual release of further game files for "Grand Theft Auto 6" and has set a specific deadline. The group announced on their Discord server that two to four new video and image files will be released on August 19, 2026, at 20:00 PM ET.

Outdated development material with no relevance to the final product

The material, which was already released on August 18 – including clips of the protagonist Jason, a supposed overview of the Leonida map and detailed shots of weapon customizations – does not come from the current state of development. Metadata analysis points to recordings from 2024 or earlier.

The game mechanics shown, such as fuel gauges, interacting with trunks, or adjustments to the five-star wanted system, reflect test systems of outdated test builds. It remains unclear whether these elements will be included in the final version planned for November 2026.

Important notesFor copyright reasons and to avoid the dissemination of confidential company data, we refrain from including or linking the image and video material shown.

Extortion attempt under the guise of consumer protection

The leaker begrundet This is accompanied by demands against digital pre-orders and the abolition of physical media. At the same time, the actors are promoting their own cryptocurrency based on Solana, which suggests dubious motives behind the action.

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The swift DMCA takedowns by publisher Take-Two Interactive indirectly confirm the authenticity of the material shown. As things stand, the premature leakage of outdated data does not affect the release date of November 19, 2026.

Hacking actions of this kind offer players no real benefit. The footage shown presents a distorted picture of the game's actual technical state, as development builds run unoptimized and contain unfinished assets. Purchase decisions should be made solely based on the final footage and independent testing.

Anyone who actually wants to be hyped about "GTA 6" should look at the Netflix premiere wait until August 27th.

GTA Pre-Order Release
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