GTA 6 Leaks: Take-Two demands secret court summons against Discord user

The hunt for the leakers of "GTA 6" is entering an extremely delicate phase. Publisher Take-Two is now demanding sealed court documents to prevent the accused from receiving any advance warning.

Secret investigations into individual Discord accounts

The targets are specific Discord users and servers that are involved with the recent GTA 6 leaks are linked. This is evident from newly surfaced court documents. The company wants to prevent details of the investigation from becoming public.

The publisher has stated that it has identified another specific individual and collected new identifying data on a previously known user. The previous subpoenas against Microsoft and Discord were publicly accessible and covered a very broad network. The new request seeks specific, highly sensitive data.

Public disclosure could seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation. The alleged leakers would then see directly which leads the lawyers are already pursuing. The court still has to decide on the request for confidentiality.

Why this is important for the community

Leaks have become a part of everyday information for many gamers before a release. They often give us the first unvarnished glimpses into the development status. However, the legal repercussions reveal the downside, as was particularly evident with "GTA 6".

When publishers take covert legal action against individual Discord users, the safeguards shift deep into the community's sphere. Discord has long ceased to be merely a chat platform for friends; it has become a crucial investigative environment for corporate lawyers. Anyone sharing material immediately finds themselves in the crosshairs of billions of dollars' worth of persistent efforts.

Take-Two is switching from a broad intelligence search to a secrecy-based approach in order to target specific individuals without warning. This covert legal strategy demonstrates how close the lawyers are to tracking down the alleged leakers.