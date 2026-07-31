GTA 6, Marvel's Wolverine, God of War: Sony's games offensive starts in autumn

PlayStation's perceived slump is about to be overcome, as Sony's games offensive for the PS5 is imminent. It will be driven by "Marvel's Wolverine", "GTA 6" and "God of War: Laufey".

Sony's PS5 hardware shipments plummeted in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. to 1,6 million units, while the PlayStation Network simultaneously reached an all-time high with 125 million monthly active users.

The latest figures highlight the company's predicament: While sales of its own first-party games fell to 6,0 million units and total playtime on the platform declined by four percent compared to the previous year, service revenues are securing the foundation. Sony must therefore manage the balancing act between declining console sales and maximizing the monetization of its existing user base.

The Saros Paradox

The “Saros” release in April reveals the structural problem of modern first-party releases. CFO Lin Tao in concrete The quality of the Housemarque title was discussed in the earnings call:

“Saros released in April, received high acclaims with a Metacritic score of 88 and is steadily expanding its user base.”

A Metascore of 88 and a stable base aren't enough to stop the downward trend in software volume. The title generated consistent revenue but didn't act as a system seller for the hardware. Niche mechanics generate engagement, but not console sales.

Marvel's Wolverine and Faye

To reverse the negative trend in software sales, management is focusing on three clearly defined first-party projects. Sony clearly outlined its expectations for its portfolio during the call:

“We expect Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls set for release in August, Marvel's Wolverine set for release in September, and God of War: Rundey set for release in February of next year to continue to drive performance in this segment.”

With "Marvel's Wolverine" releasing in September, the main pressure rests on Insomniac Games. The studio must deliver the mainstream appeal that Saros failed to provide. The September release date is strategically chosen to prepare for the Christmas season, before the next franchise heavyweight, "God of War: Laufey," arrives in February.

GTA 6 as a hidden revenue driver

Despite the four percent decline in playtime, Sony management firmly expects a turnaround in the second half of the year:

“Although the total playtime during the quarter decreased 4% year on year… We expect further improvements in engagement metrics going forward, because many major titles are scheduled to be released towards the end of calendar year.”

No names were mentioned, but the hope behind this statement is largely based on "GTA 6". Sony profits from every digital sale in the PlayStation Store via a 30 percent margin, without bearing any development risk of its own. With 125 million active PSN accounts, this third-party effect scales directly into operating profit.

The figures confirm the end of the classic console cycle. Sony doesn't need increasing hardware sales to remain profitable as long as its 125 million PSN users are kept in the ecosystem by third-party heavyweights like "GTA 6." The drought of exclusive system sellers finally ends in September with "Marvel's Wolverine." Until then, the PS5 primarily serves as a platform for the cross-platform blockbuster releases this fall.