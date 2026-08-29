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GTA 6: Multiple endings, safe house, characters – how Red Dead Redemption 2 became the blueprint

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Rockstar is using the honor and camp system from RDR2 for GTA 6. How Jason, Lucia, and the safe houses are changing the open world.

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Rockstar Games is using numerous systems from "Red Dead Redemption 2" as a blueprint for "GTA 6," including the character and relationship systems, safe houses, and apparently also different endings. Rob Nelson of Rockstar North confirms that the development of Jason and Lucia is directly based on the mechanics surrounding Arthur Morgan.

Dynamic profiles instead of rigid heroes

Rockstar North Co-Studio head Rob Nelson has spoken IGN It was revealed what the team has been working on for years. The development team already faced the question with Arthur Morgan: how much personality should be predetermined and how much freedom should be allowed at the controller? "GTA 6" picks up on precisely this basic idea. Countless small decisions throughout the game add up, shaping the main characters over weeks.

The system replaces the classic honor system from the Western epic with criminal profiles. In "Red Dead Redemption 2," dialogues and cutscenes changed depending on Arthur's honor status. A highly honorable Arthur reacted noticeably differently in key moments than a ruthless bandit. With Jason and Lucia, this mechanic is applied in a modern gangster context. Your behavior in Free Play directly influences the attitudes and reactions of the two protagonists.

Safe houses become an emotional anchor

The dynamic between Jason and Lucia doesn't automatically change simply by completing the main story. Nelson makes it clear that spending time together in the open world remains essential. Maintaining their relationship requires active interaction outside of the major heists. Those who only rush from mission to mission will miss the core of their development.

The principle originates directly from the Van der Linde gang's hideout. Back then, the most believable moments arose from spontaneous conversations around the campfire or seemingly insignificant side activities with crew members. In "GTA 6," the safe houses take on precisely this role. The hideouts transform from simple places for storage or changing clothes into genuine social hubs of the story. Here, interpersonal relationships unfold.

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Volunteering shapes character

Rockstar Games is also adopting the structure of optional content from its Western predecessor. In Arthur Morgan, previously mandatory tasks were deliberately removed from the main storyline. You decide how deeply you delve into the relief missions and how much you engage with supporting characters.

This clever twist transforms two predetermined heroes into individual characters. Rockstar is no longer simply telling a rigid story. The developer gives you the tools to shape Jason and Lucia yourself. "GTA 6" takes the foundation of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and transplants it directly into the modern open world of Vice City.

Transferring the camp system from "Red Dead Redemption 2" to Jason and Lucia's safe houses creates the perfect bridge. between story and open worldIf the criminal profiles have a real impact on dialogues, each playthrough will have a truly personal touch.

Would you spend time in the safe houses just to change the dialogue between Jason and Lucia, or is street action the only thing that matters to you in the end?

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