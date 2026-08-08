GTA 6: According to an insider, Netflix is ​​paying 100 million for a gameplay deal.

Netflix will exclusively show the first gameplay footage of "GTA 6" for a few hours on August 27th. Industry insiders estimate that the streaming giant paid nearly 100 million US dollars for the rights.

Assuming a retail price of $80 per game, this sum equates to the revenue from approximately one million units sold. Take-Two and Rockstar Games pocket this amount before a single final copy of the game has even been released in stores or digitally. No risk, pure profit.

Exclusivity in video streams: Sensible or toxic?

The deal is being met with resistance in the community. harsh criticismGameplay reveals belong directly on YouTube, Twitch, or the developer's website. Free and accessible to everyone. Instead, Rockstar is creating an artificial time barrier behind a streaming provider's paywall.

The publisher is selling this move as an innovation, knowing full well that they can afford it:

"Rockstar is known for breaking new ground and being innovative. And I'm confident you'll see even more innovations in the future." said Zelnick to TheGameBusiness.

Financially, Take-Two is acting completely logically. A direct payment protects the budget even before reliable figures are released after the pre-order phase. Those without a Netflix subscription will simply have to wait a few hours until the content becomes freely available. Annoying, but manageable.

GTA 6 revenue has probably already exceeded the equivalent to one million units sold because of the Netflix deal. I doubt we'll get exact numbers, but it was a significant amount to make Take-Two take that deal. - Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 6, 2026

The pre-deal underlines Rockstar Games' enormous negotiating power demonstrates how gaming and business are changing. Platforms pay astronomical sums to be the center of the gaming world, even if only briefly. For players, this artificial exclusivity leaves a bitter aftertaste. Ultimately, however, it doesn't diminish the anticipation for the game.

Are you getting a Netflix subscription specifically for that time slot, or are you waiting a few hours until the gameplay is regularly uploaded to YouTube?