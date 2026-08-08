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GTA 6: According to an insider, Netflix is ​​paying 100 million for a gameplay deal.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Netflix will exclusively show the first gameplay footage of GTA 6 on August 27th. Insiders estimate the mega-deal to be worth $100 million. All the details!

GTA 6 Netflix Premier

Netflix will exclusively show the first gameplay footage of "GTA 6" for a few hours on August 27th. Industry insiders estimate that the streaming giant paid nearly 100 million US dollars for the rights.

Assuming a retail price of $80 per game, this sum equates to the revenue from approximately one million units sold. Take-Two and Rockstar Games pocket this amount before a single final copy of the game has even been released in stores or digitally. No risk, pure profit.

Exclusivity in video streams: Sensible or toxic?

The deal is being met with resistance in the community. harsh criticismGameplay reveals belong directly on YouTube, Twitch, or the developer's website. Free and accessible to everyone. Instead, Rockstar is creating an artificial time barrier behind a streaming provider's paywall.

The publisher is selling this move as an innovation, knowing full well that they can afford it:

"Rockstar is known for breaking new ground and being innovative. And I'm confident you'll see even more innovations in the future." said Zelnick to TheGameBusiness.

Financially, Take-Two is acting completely logically. A direct payment protects the budget even before reliable figures are released after the pre-order phase. Those without a Netflix subscription will simply have to wait a few hours until the content becomes freely available. Annoying, but manageable.

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The pre-deal underlines Rockstar Games' enormous negotiating power demonstrates how gaming and business are changing. Platforms pay astronomical sums to be the center of the gaming world, even if only briefly. For players, this artificial exclusivity leaves a bitter aftertaste. Ultimately, however, it doesn't diminish the anticipation for the game.

Are you getting a Netflix subscription specifically for that time slot, or are you waiting a few hours until the gameplay is regularly uploaded to YouTube?

GTA Pre-Order Release
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8. August 2026 15: 24

Yeah, who cares about those few hours, but that's why I have Netflix. Maybe I'll just forget about it 🤣🤣

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Bullshit
8. August 2026 10: 10

I'll wait until the game comes out on disc. Otherwise, I'm not interested.

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Jahn
8. August 2026 10: 54
Reply to  Bullshit

Have fun with it.

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Mix
8. August 2026 12: 15
Reply to  Bullshit

The game will never be released on disc 😂

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