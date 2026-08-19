GTA 6: New gameplay leaked ahead of planned Netflix reveal

A suspected data leak has surfaced more "GTA 6" material online a week before the official Netflix presentation. The videos show, among other things, fuel mechanics for vehicles and a minigame with RPG elements.

Vehicle refueling and RPG attributes on the web

The leaked footage shows scenes featuring the protagonist Jason. In one sequence, the character completes a basketball minigame where a successful shot increases the Focus attribute. This suggests the return of character development in the style of older installments in the series. A second video shows a collision followed by melee combat, as well as a fuel gauge in the vehicle, suggesting a limited fuel system.

The group "Cyberleek" is responsible for the release. They cite as their motivation a protest against Take-Two's decision to sell "GTA 6" purely digitally without physical media. In addition to the videos, an alleged overview of the game map was also published. Initial copyright claims have already led to the removal of individual clips on social media platforms.

Skepticism regarding the origin and history of the materials

Some members of the scene community have expressed doubts about the authenticity of the footage, as some animations appear unfinished. If the material is indeed authentic, it most likely originates from an older development build. For Rockstar Games, this incident marks the third major leak during the development of GTA 6, following the leak of early test footage in 2022 and the first trailer in late 2023.

The official presentation as part of “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended LookThe event will take place exclusively on Netflix on August 27th at 21:00 PM German time. Distribution via Rockstar Games' platforms will follow six hours later.

Should the systems shown, such as fuel management and RPG attributes, be confirmed in the final game, Rockstar will significantly increase the simulation intensity compared to its predecessor. The controversy surrounding purely digital distribution also demonstrates how deeply the shift to physical media is dividing the gaming community. Whether the leaks from the official presentation will dampen the enthusiasm remains to be seen.