GTA 6: Economists predict one billion dollars in lost work on release day

Analysts predict that the release of "GTA 6" on November 19, 2026, threatens the US economy through widespread absenteeism. The IT and technology sectors will be particularly affected.

Forecast without scientific foundation

Professor José Montalvo of Pompeu Fabra University estimates the productivity decline on the day of publication at two percent. This calculation is based on the assumption that approximately 1,5 million employees are absent without excuse or take short-notice leave.

Multiplying this by the average contribution of a US worker to the gross domestic product yields the mathematical damage model. The method is imprecise, and no official study or empirical data collection exists.

IT sector in focus of absenteeism

According to the analysis, male employees between the ages of 18 and 39 are considered particularly at risk of absenteeism. Working from home in the tech industry facilitates spontaneous absences. Some companies are already reacting to the looming wave of absences. The US tuner Burger Motorsports announced delays in processing and shipping starting November 19th, as employees have en masse requested vacation time.

The US military is using the hype for its own purposes and is offering soldiers four days of special leave for the release if they re-enlist.

While work hours are being lost, the investment firm Konvoy projects revenues of $7,6 billion for Take-Two Interactive in the first two months after its launch. This represents a doubling of previous industry forecasts.

The economic damage caused by labor shortages on release day is real, but the estimated billion euros remains just that—an estimate. Technically, managing the surge in demand places an extreme strain on Take-Two's server infrastructure, while console players on PS5 and Xbox Series S can start playing directly on November 19th.