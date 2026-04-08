GTA 6 Online: Launch Timeframe & Graphics Warning from Former Developer

Rockstar Games is apparently planning to launch "GTA 6 Online" within the first month after the main game's release. While anticipation is building, a former artist is urging caution: the trailer graphics don't necessarily reflect the quality of the entire game world.

According to recent insider information, the online mode of "GTA 6" won't be delayed for months, but is expected to go live just four weeks after release. This news aligns with statements from former Rockstar artist David O'Reilly, who emphasized in a recent podcast that trailer scenes are being extremely selectively "polished" and that players should keep their expectations for the overall world graphics moderate.

Turbo start for GTA 6 online mode

The insider information TheGhostOfHopethat "GTA 6 Online“Releasing within a month of the main game marks a change in strategy. With “GTA 5,” players had to wait significantly longer for the multiplayer component, which led to frustration at the time, but also to an extreme focus on the story of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. An early launch suggests that Rockstar wants to keep the technical infrastructure and content framework stable from the very beginning, running parallel to the single-player experience.”

The separation between Lucia and Jason's story and your own progress in Vice City will be almost seamless. However, the risk lies in the possibility that starting too early could jeopardize server stability – a problem that Rockstar Games should have left behind after the bumpy launch of "GTA Online" in 2013.

“Madly Polished”: A look behind the scenes of the trailer

David O'Reilly, who worked as an environment artist on "GTA 6" for five years, provides an important technical perspective on the visual splendor. explained, that camera paths are specifically chosen for trailers, in which every detail – from the lighting to the textures – has been massively optimized.

Selective polishing: Areas outside the trailer camera's field of view are often far less detailed at the time of release.

Areas outside the trailer camera's field of view are often far less detailed at the time of release. Iterative development: The game is constantly changing until it reaches gold status; what we see in the trailer is a snapshot of the best possible visuals, not the average quality.

This transparency is refreshing. Anyone expecting every backyard in Vice City to have the same shader quality and particle density as the neon scenes on Ocean Drive in the first trailer will likely be disappointed. It's the classic balancing act between cinematic presentation and the technical feasibility of a gigantic open world.

The combination of an early online launch and the warning about "trailer graphics" paints a clear picture: Rockstar Games is under immense pressure to deliver the biggest entertainment launch in history with technically flawless graphics. The focus is on bringing the world to life, but we have to accept that hardware limitations force compromises, which are cleverly masked in the highly polished trailers.

How important is graphical consistency to you – are you willing to accept compromises in the details if the performance and draw distance in Vice City are good?