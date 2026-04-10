GTA 6: PC release & console exclusivity shorter than expected?

The PC release of "GTA 6" is reportedly scheduled for February 2027, ending console exclusivity after just three months – according to insiders, the online mode will even launch in December 2026. This aligns with recent reports about Rockstar's roadmap, but due to the uncertain sources, it remains speculative information and subject to change.

According to leaker DetectiveSeeds, who cites statements from former Rockstar employees, Rockstar Games is planning the release of “GTA 6“for PC three months after the console launch on November 19, 2026. In parallel, the insider “TheGhostOfHope” reported that the dedicated online component will be unlocked around one month after the single-player release, i.e. in December 2026.

PC release significantly earlier than with predecessors

Should the February 2027 release date prove accurate, Rockstar would be breaking with a long-standing tradition. Previous blockbusters from the studio made PC gamers wait significantly longer.

GTA V: 18 months (PS3/Xbox 360 to PC)

18 months (PS3/Xbox 360 to PC) Red Dead Redemption 2: 12 months

A release in February 2027 makes sense from a business perspective for parent company Take-Two, as its fiscal year ends on March 31st. PC sales would thus significantly improve the balance sheet for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the short timeframe could allow for a rapid consolidation of the player base, instead of relying on the lengthy "double-dipping" strategy.

According to 3 former Rockstar employees (that I contacted through Linkedin) Grand Theft Auto 6 is aiming to release the PC version in February 2027. All stated this timeline could shift, but Take- Two and Rockstar wanted to get the game out before the end of fiscal year. I reached… pic.twitter.com/mOh50sQR4Q — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) April 9, 2026

Online launch in December 2026

For the online mode, Rockstar seems to be following the pattern of "GTA V", which still in December The multiplayer world also launched slightly later than the main game back then. The goal is to relieve the server infrastructure during the initial surge in players and to focus players on the story campaign during the first few weeks.

Despite the precise data, caution is advised. The reputation of the source, "DetectiveSeeds," is considered shaky within the gaming community. A timeframe of only three months for a PC port of this scale is technically ambitious, considering Rockstar's commitment to optimization. Furthermore, the financial strategy of encouraging console players to make a second purchase on PC usually works better with a longer time gap.

Technically, a timely PC release would be a first for Rockstar, but risky. "GTA 6" will push the current console generation to its limits. A PC version released simultaneously or shortly thereafter would have to support an immense range of hardware configurations without compromising the engine's quality.

Those who own a high-end rig could enjoy native 4K resolution and higher frame rates sooner than expected – provided that optimization does not suffer under time pressure.