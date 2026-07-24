GTA 6: Physical download codes invalid after 170 days? Not quite!

Rockstar Games has reportedly set the validity of Japanese download codes for "GTA 6" at exactly 170 days from the release date. This news has been circulating online in the past few hours.

The reported 170-day expiration date does not apply to the main game. The initial confusion stemmed from an incorrect classification of the included pre-order content by the original source. This was due to local legal regulations governing digital payment methods and prepaid vouchers.

The best-before date for a cardboard box

Those who purchase the physical standard edition of "GTA 6" in Japan also do not receive a disc. The case contains only a voucher code. Inaccurate wording in Rockstar Games' support section subsequently led to confusion.

A well-known industry insider misinterpreted the information regarding the packaging contents and deleted his original post shortly afterward. In Japan, the Payment Services Act classifies digital vouchers with a validity period of six months or longer as regulated financial instruments. Publishers in this region therefore typically limit freebies such as in-game currency or cosmetic add-ons to just under 180 days. This is a bureaucratic avoidance tactic, not a planned devaluation of a game license.

The deadline for the start of the validity period is the global release date of November 19, 2026. From May 8, 2027, any unread code in the box will be worthless. This is not a mistake. To avoid mandatory registration, the publisher has set the expiration date just under six months. An expiration date on paper.

CORRECTION: I have deleted this post about the Japan version of GTA6 download code expiring after 170 days.



It seems the disclaimer about the Product Code may be referring to DLC content that is a separate code in the box for the Japanese version. My bad. The Rockstar Q&A says... pic.twitter.com/WEBicxtaBS — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) July 24, 2026

Regional restrictions separate the console platforms.

The handling of activation keys differs significantly depending on the system. The PlayStation 5 has a strict region lock. A code purchased in Japan can only be redeemed with a Japanese PlayStation Network account. Similar restrictions apply to North America, Europe, and other markets.

Microsoft is handling this differently on the Xbox Series X/S. According to Rockstar Games, the codes are not region-locked. Anyone expecting a collection of discussion topics will be disappointed. A traditional Blu-ray release is not planned for launch.

Anyone who buys the physical box in Japanese stores on November 12, 2026, will only lose their entitlement to the included pre-order package after May 8, 2027. The actual game license remains unaffected by this deadline.