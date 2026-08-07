GTA 6 Pre-Orders: Take-Two reports record numbers despite millions in losses

Five days of pre-sales were enough for "GTA 6" to generate unprecedented pre-order numbers, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. The publisher's balance sheet, however, remains deeply in the red.

Take-Two Interactive generated net bookings of $1,39 billion in its first fiscal quarter, from April 1 to June 30. This compares to $1,42 billion in the same period last year, representing a decrease of three percent. The net loss increased from $11,9 million to $34,1 million, due in part to a $43,4 million write-down related to a discontinued third-party project.

Pre-orders are recorded as net bookings as soon as the purchase is completed. Actual revenue amounted to $1,53 billion. The driving force behind this is well-known. Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 began on June 25th, shortly after the price announcement of $79,99 for the Standard Edition and $99,99 for the Ultimate Edition. As is well known, buyers of the physical version no longer receive discs, only a code in the box.

CEO Strauss Zelnick commented The onslaught was met with the usual restraint: "The level of pre-orders is unprecedented and astonishing. We don't celebrate victories before they've happened."

As usual, the publisher is not releasing exact sales figures. Smoke and mirrors are part of the business.

Forecasts stand up to reality

Despite the losses, management is maintaining its annual forecast. For fiscal year 2027, the company is targeting net bookings of $8,0 billion to $8,2 billion. Wall Street expectations for the quarter were slightly exceeded. Analysts had anticipated a loss of $0,21 per share on revenue of $1,36 billion. Take-Two reported a loss of $0,18 per share.

NBA 2K saw a seven percent increase in net bookings, while the GTA series rose by three percent. The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19th remains the sole driver for these figures. Without this blockbuster, the numbers would be a damning indictment.

Players are paying €80 for a download code in a plastic sleeve, and Take-Two is still operating at a loss despite record pre-orders. The GTA phenomenon isn't defying the laws of the market, it's merely shifting them temporarily. Anyone wanting to play on November 19th has already paid. There are no more surprises here.