GTA 6 price drop: Amazon lowers the pre-order price of the PS5 boxed version to €63

Amazon has temporarily reduced the pre-order price for the physical boxed edition of "GTA 6" from the recommended retail price of €79,99 to €63,20. Those who want to add the box to their collection can thus save over €16 months before its official release. The catch: The case no longer contains actual discs.

Code in the box overrides missing data carrier

Rockstar Games has completely forgone traditional Blu-rays for "GTA 6". The retail box contains only a download code. The upgrade to the Ultimate Edition is then available on the PlayStation Store.

This step, however, enables preloading. Buyers of the physical edition will receive their packaging, including the code, a few days before the official launch. The download of the massive amount of data will therefore be completed in time before the servers are activated.

Grand Theft Auto VI – PlayStation 5 (code in the box) 79,99 EUR 63,20 EUR Get it now

This offer currently applies primarily to the PlayStation 5 version. The Xbox Series X|S versions are currently unavailable or sold out at Amazon in this price range.

Digital trend overrides the standard version

The discount offered by the online giant is triggering a unique dynamic in purchasing behavior. Industry figures and retailer data clearly show that the majority of players are opting for the more expensive Deluxe or Ultimate editions when pre-ordering.

For a regular surcharge of 20 EUR compared to the standard version, many buyers secure the additional content and bonus payments for the multiplayer directly from the factory.

Amazon's aggressive discounting significantly shifts this price-performance ratio. The difference between the discounted boxed version and the higher-end digital editions grows to almost €37. This makes the stripped-down standard version economically attractive again.

Those who prioritize value for money and value a physical copy for their collector's shelf will benefit most from the Amazon deal. The price advantage is real. The lack of a disc is offset by the guaranteed pre-download. Those who are already eyeing the digital in-game bonuses of the Deluxe version are better off with the digital bundles, despite the discount.