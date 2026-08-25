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GTA 6 price drop: Amazon lowers the pre-order price of the PS5 boxed version to €63

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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GTA 6 is already available on Amazon for the PS5 for €63,20. What's the deal like for the Code-in-a-Box version and why does it put pressure on the Deluxe Edition?

GTA 6 No Disc Box 1
GTA 6 Box Art Concept

Amazon has temporarily reduced the pre-order price for the physical boxed edition of "GTA 6" from the recommended retail price of €79,99 to €63,20. Those who want to add the box to their collection can thus save over €16 months before its official release. The catch: The case no longer contains actual discs.

Code in the box overrides missing data carrier

Rockstar Games has completely forgone traditional Blu-rays for "GTA 6". The retail box contains only a download code. The upgrade to the Ultimate Edition is then available on the PlayStation Store.

This step, however, enables preloading. Buyers of the physical edition will receive their packaging, including the code, a few days before the official launch. The download of the massive amount of data will therefore be completed in time before the servers are activated.

Grand Theft Auto VI – PlayStation 5 (code in the box)

79,99 EUR63,20 EURGet it now

This offer currently applies primarily to the PlayStation 5 version. The Xbox Series X|S versions are currently unavailable or sold out at Amazon in this price range.

Digital trend overrides the standard version

The discount offered by the online giant is triggering a unique dynamic in purchasing behavior. Industry figures and retailer data clearly show that the majority of players are opting for the more expensive Deluxe or Ultimate editions when pre-ordering.

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For a regular surcharge of 20 EUR compared to the standard version, many buyers secure the additional content and bonus payments for the multiplayer directly from the factory.

Amazon's aggressive discounting significantly shifts this price-performance ratio. The difference between the discounted boxed version and the higher-end digital editions grows to almost €37. This makes the stripped-down standard version economically attractive again.

Those who prioritize value for money and value a physical copy for their collector's shelf will benefit most from the Amazon deal. The price advantage is real. The lack of a disc is offset by the guaranteed pre-download. Those who are already eyeing the digital in-game bonuses of the Deluxe version are better off with the digital bundles, despite the discount.

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Cedric Deusx
25. August 2026 07: 31

Amazon is asking me for €78.

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Septone
25. August 2026 10: 41

Perhaps you should do better research; the price is still the same. You're ordering a code for almost 80 euros. I'll never buy that. Because you don't own it, you're just buying a license to play it. I bought a PlayStation for 700 eight days ago, and now it's for sale for 550. I want nothing to do with criminal Sony. And what's the point of that boring Plus offer? It's just garbage. And they're not even producing discs anymore. Oh dear, Sony, you're going to bankrupt yourselves.

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Author
Mark Tomson
25. August 2026 11: 05
Reply to  Septone

The price has been exactly the same since yesterday evening; Amazon deals change quickly. If you miss the opportunity, you'll end up paying €80 again.

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n4rcotic
25. August 2026 10: 04

I don't usually pre-order anything, and certainly not at the RRP, but I picked it up for €63. It was also available for Xbox at that price.

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Franz
25. August 2026 09: 25

What's 37 euros these days? A drop in the ocean.

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Flix
25. August 2026 08: 54

So for me it's €79?

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The Raid
25. August 2026 10: 03
Reply to  Flix

Mine is also almost €79!

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Rob
25. August 2026 10: 14
Reply to  The Raid

You're a bit too late. The price has since been raised again.

1
Reply

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