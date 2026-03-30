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GTA 6: PS5 price increase jeopardizes success as a system seller

Analysts warn that rising prices for PS5 and Xbox could slow the sales boom fueled by GTA 6. Find out why streaming will become a real alternative in 2026.

Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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The release of “GTA 6”, expected in November 2025, is considered the most important market driver for the current console generation, but rising hardware prices could massively jeopardize the game's role as a “system seller”.

The current Price increases for the PS5 & Co. are hitting the market at a particularly inopportune time, as the planned release of “ is scheduled for the end of 2025.GTA 6"This was actually supposed to lead to a massive sales boost for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Analysts are observing the development with skepticism. Chris Dring, for example, emphasizes that the industry had hoped for a "strong increase in new console gamers," but the price increase could now cause potential buyers to reconsider.

GTA 6 as a key "system seller" for 2026

There is a consensus in the industry that "Grand Theft Auto 6" (GTA 6) has the potential to single-handedly dominate hardware sales in 2026. Such titles are referred to as "system sellers" because customers primarily purchase the console to play that specific game.

Sony and Microsoft depend on fully exploiting this positive effect to significantly broaden the installed base of their platforms in the later stages of this generation. If the barriers to hardware purchase – consisting of the console price and the expected high cost of the game itself – become too high, analysts predict a shift in the user base.

Streaming as an alternative?

Players may increasingly turn to cloud streaming services to consume Rockstar Games' technically demanding content without having to purchase expensive hardware. Which streaming services these might be is not specified. "GTA 6" will initially only be released for PS5 and Xbox. Without one of these two consoles, the game cannot be played. However, the risk for console manufacturers is the loss of long-term customer loyalty to their specific ecosystem.

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The fact is: For those who don't already own a PS5, PS5 Pro, or Xbox, entering the "GTA 6 era" will be more expensive than with previous generations. While hardware usually becomes cheaper towards the end of a cycle, the current market situation is keeping prices stable or even rising. Anyone unwilling to spend €600 or more on a console will be out of luck for now.

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SOURCES:Eurogamer
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Barboza
23 minutes before

As if an extra €100 (that's just the RRP) would change anything...

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