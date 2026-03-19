GTA 6: Rockstar Games clearly rejects in-game advertising

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and Rockstar Games have made it clear that annoying ad breaks have no place in full-priced titles. This also applies to "GTA 6." If we're willing to pay 70 or 80 euros, the experience remains uninterrupted. This realization isn't surprising, as publishers are increasingly trying to monetize more and more aspects of their games.

There was great concern that publishers would look for new ways to monetize blockbusters like "GTA 6“To squeeze out even more money. The temptation is great with a release of this scale. But Zelnick emphasizes to TheGameBusiness that classic “interstitials”—that is, interruptive advertising like we know from mobile games—would be unfair to buyers in a premium product.”

This sends an important signal to the industry. Those who pay full price expect an uninterrupted immersion in the game world, without a sudden commercial for a soft drink ruining the pacing. It's a strong endorsement of the value of a core game.

Where advertising still makes sense

Of course, advertising doesn't disappear completely from the Take-Two universe. In sports simulations like NBA 2K, according to Zelnick, it's part of the "vernacular," the language of reality. When we're standing in a virtual arena, we expect to see advertising on the boards because it enhances the authenticity.

The crucial difference here lies in the game design: the advertising integrates organically into the environment instead of disrupting the flow of the game. In a story-driven open-world game like "GTA 6," anything other than this organic integration would have been an atmospheric disaster.

The focus is on the game value

Zelnick makes it clear that free-to-play titles are a different arena, but that for the big franchises, the player experience is paramount. This significantly eases the pressure on the community discussions surrounding the monetization of "GTA 6." It shows that Take-Two understands that a brand's reputation is worth more than a few quick advertising dollars through aggressive pop-ups. Let's hope this attitude persists beyond launch.

This news is a massive victory for the community. The fear of "adware" in an €80 game has been a major concern for many gamers ever since analyses by experts like Matthew Ball. Zelnick's clear statement gives us the assurance that we won't have to worry about pop-ups in Vice City. This immediately boosts confidence in the "GTA 6" product.

What do you think: Is organic advertising enough in sports games, or should all forms of product placement disappear there as well?