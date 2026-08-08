GTA 6: Bad news about the most important part of the game

Rockstar's "GTA 6" isn't just about hype. While pre-orders continue to reach record highs, the most profitable component is being consistently kept secret. The parent company is refusing to provide any details about the future of GTA Online.

The numbers are correct, but the statements are missing.

Take-Two recorded In fiscal year 2026, total revenue is projected to reach approximately US$6,7 billion. US$5,22 billion of this sum came from recurring customer spending, including microtransactions, subscriptions, and in-game purchases. Only US$1,4 billion was generated from traditional sales of full-price titles.

The dependence on the live service business is structural. The current GTA Online contributes an estimated 500 million US dollars annually. After 13 years of operation.

In the latest earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick dodged specific questions about the multiplayer component of "GTA 6." Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier brought The management's stance summed up succinctly:

“They have not talked at all and they are not planning to talk anytime soon about what the new GTA Online will look like and what that recurring donation will look like”

There is no concrete information, no details on the monetization concepts, and no release date for the multiplayer mode. Simply put, there isn't any. However, GTA Online plays a central role in this model.

And this is precisely the interesting question regarding GTA 6: What will this business model look like in the future?

Radio silence as a strategy in the live service market?

The market is demanding clear answers regarding the transferability of in-game purchases and account balances from the previous game. Billions of dollars' worth of game content are at stake. A rapid transition to the new system jeopardizes existing revenue streams of the old installment.

Take-Two is strictly separating the release of the main game from the reveal of the multiplayer mode in order to secure revenue from software sales first. Transparency regarding subscription models or in-game currencies before launch would confuse those who pre-ordered. The tactic is old, but it works.

This makes the silence surrounding "GTA Online" all the more striking. Take-Two knows full well that the true long-term value of "GTA 6" likely won't lie solely in its gigantic launch sales figures. What Rockstar does with the online component afterward will be crucial.

For now, the game's value to the buyer is limited to the single-player campaign. Anyone waiting for information on server structure, progress carryover, or the prices of future in-game items will be ignored by Take-Two for the time being. Customers are expected to buy now; information will come later.