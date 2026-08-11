GTA 6: Players complain about the price – and then buy the $100 version

Even before its release, GTA 6 caused discussions about its high price – but the $100 Ultimate Edition is currently selling better than the cheaper standard version.

The loud outcry on social media about triple-digit price tags ends precisely at the checkout of the digital store. What was staged as a fundamental outrage against Take-Two's pricing policy falls apart into farce in light of the current pre-order figures: People complain publicly, but they still buy – and preferably the most expensive version.

Because Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick zufolg to Pre-orders for "GTA 6" are going significantly better than expected. Even more remarkable: Currently, more pre-order customers are opting for the Ultimate Edition than the cheaper standard version. Ironically, that very edition whose price and exclusive content had previously drawn particularly loud complaints from a segment of the community.

The principle of unreason

Players aren't boycotting price increases; they're simply negotiating with their own conscience. As soon as marketing pushes the first rendered trailer through the internet, the moral compass of the online community crumbles like a card-based promise. The reflex is reliable. First comes the outcry in the forums. Then the click on the buy button.

The pre-order charts confirm a simple truth: a product costs exactly what the market will bear without an immediate drop in sales. Take-Two isn't testing the limits; they're ruthlessly exploiting the absence of any consumer reluctance.

When CEO Strauss Zelnick casually mentions that the trend is massively shifting towards the $100 version, it's no surprise. It's confirmation of absolute skimming efficiency. Aversion transforms into willingness to pay as soon as marketing awakens desire.

"Actually, the trend is more towards the premium edition, but that could be due to the fact that primarily the most eager customers are placing pre-orders." "give up," said Zelnick.

The precedent for the middle class

The real problem with this development doesn't concern Rockstar Games' exceptional title at all. An open-world behemoth with years of development effort might even justify a three-figure price tag. However, the competition is watching this experiment with visible greed. Other publishers are looking at the sales figures and drawing the only logical conclusion for their own portfolios.

Mass-produced, premium-priced software is becoming the new standard. What might be accepted without complaint in an industry exception will, from tomorrow, serve as the baseline for the finance departments of mediocre development studios. They will demand top dollar for unfinished software that only matures after years of customer familiarization. The threshold has been permanently raised.

The industry shows no mercy to softened consumer behavior. Anyone who transfers a hundred euros for a pre-order forfeits any right to complain about the state of the industry. The message to the executives is clear: Had Take-Two charged 200 euros for "GTA 6," the result would likely have been the same. As long as Rockstar Games' name is on the box, the pain threshold doesn't seem to be the price, but rather the bank balance. The market accepts any price increase as long as the branding is right.