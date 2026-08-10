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GTA 6: Take-Two boss is certain – “Everyone will watch it”

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is fully confident in the brand's appeal in the Netflix deal for GTA 6. All the facts and background information at a glance.

GTA VI Netflix Showcase

Strauss Zelnick is taking a big gamble, opting for a six-hour paywall for the extended look of "GTA 6". The Take-Two CEO's reasoning behind the controversial Netflix exclusivity is remarkably simple: the hype surrounding the title is so immense that customers will swallow any bitter pill.

Zelnick is banking on the fans' belief that there is no alternative.

Rockstar Games will reveal the first extensive footage of Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look on August 27th at 21:00 PM CEST. The first six hours of video will be available exclusively on the paid streaming service Netflix. Those without an active subscription will not be able to see anything initially. The footage will be released on August 28th at 03:00 AM CEST with its delayed upload to YouTube.

In an interview with IGN Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick dodged all critical questions about the rationale behind this exclusivity. The manager completely refused to provide any concrete details about the duration or the content shown. When it was pointed out that players would now need a paid subscription for a simple game trailer, Zelnick dryly replied: "Then just get one." He then added insult to injury, saying everyone would watch it anyway.

“I'm sure you're going to watch it because everyone is.”

Strauss Zelnick – CEO Take-Two

Reach in exchange for licensing fees

Netflix provides hundreds of millions of registered accounts, while Take-Two collects the licensing fees. For the publisher, the time-limited exclusivity serves purely as advertising space outside their actual core target audience. No technical or content-related added value is created for the waiting community. Pure calculation.

This move fits perfectly with the company's previous release strategy. The release date for "GTA 6" remains November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A physical disc version will not be produced for launch, as distribution will be entirely digital.

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No one needs to take out a paid subscription just to wait six hours. The video footage shown won't change the finished game in November by a single pixel. Anyone who sleeps until 3 a.m. can see the exact same images completely free on YouTube.

So, what remains of the big Netflix exclusive deal is primarily one thing: a gigantic marketing stuntRockstar gets the attention of Netflix, the community gets six hours of artificial exclusivity – and then YouTube gets the trailer.

GTA Pre-Order Release
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Adrian
10. August 2026 17: 35

That's insane. It's easily worth waiting six hours to subscribe for this. It's the same with pre-orders. What's the point of pre-ordering if it's only available digitally anyway?

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Always awake
10. August 2026 17: 20

This just goes to show what Rockstar thinks of its customers. Such smug arrogance!
But there are probably enough idiots (I couldn't think of a better word...) who would pay extra for this advertisement instead of watching the trailer the next morning. Until November, they'll be bombarded from all sides and on every medium to buy the game. Six hours really won't make a difference, will it?

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