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GTA 6: Take-Two defends its price level by saying that you'll buy it anyway.

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Take-Two justifies the $80 price tag for GTA 6 with record pre-orders. The publisher sees its pricing strategy as fully validated by the purchasing behavior.

Pre-order GTA 6
GTA 6 Box Art Concept

Strauss Zelnick justifies the pricing of the standard edition of "GTA 6" with exceptionally strong pre-orders. Customer purchasing behavior is raising the price level of the entire gaming industry to a new minimum of $80.

The market is accepting the new price point.

Take-Two Interactive reported outstanding pre-orders for "GTA 6" in its latest quarterly report. The standard edition of the game will be released for $80 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the deluxe version will cost $100. For now, there are no changes in Europe.

CEO Strauss Zelnick explained The pricing was precisely tailored in the investor discussions. Demand significantly exceeds the publisher's internal revenue expectations. Period. Customers are paying without complaint, as expected.

Deluxe versions overtake basic versions

The debate surrounding the magic $80 price point is being rendered meaningless by the actual sales figures in digital retail. While industry observers critically analyze the gradual price increases of full-price titles, consumers are already snapping them up without hesitation during the pre-order phase. In several regions, the more expensive editions are even outselling the standard version. Management sees its profit margin as secure. Protests in online forums remain ineffective. The transactions continue.

The release date remains unchanged. First Detailed gameplay material It will be shown on August 27th via a collaboration with Netflix. As with its predecessor, a PC version will not be available on launch day. The publisher is initially focusing exclusively on the console market.

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Players have unilaterally legitimized raising the industry standard to $80. Those willing to pay three-figure sums for digital early access undermine any criticism of the price. Other publishers will follow this exact example.

GTA Pre-Order Release
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