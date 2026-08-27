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GTA 6 takes over Miami: Rockstar negotiates mega-deal with Miami-Dade

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Rockstar Games is planning to take over Miami for GTA VI: airport, public transport & beaches in a Vice City style. Here's what's behind the 11-page pitch deck.

GTA 6 Vice City Loop

GTA in real life? An eleven-page document reveals concrete negotiations between Rockstar Games and the Miami-Dade County administration. The publisher plans to physically take over public space for the launch of "GTA 6" and could transform the entire city into a giant advertising space.

Airport and local transport as a playground

Anyone landing at Miami International Airport in November, according to the plans presented on the "GTA VI × MDC" pitch deck, will no longer enter a hub, but rather the fictional Vice City. The plan calls for an exhibition plane to be wrapped directly on the tarmac. Baggage carousels, pillars, and luggage tags will all follow the same design. Posters will no longer suffice. Rockstar Games is demanding a complete immersive experience.

The logistics extend to public transport. Metrorail and Metromover trains will receive complete branding wraps. Key hubs like Government Center, Brickell, and Bayfront Park will be transformed into game locations. Even manhole covers and electrical boxes in pedestrian zones are part of the concept.

Infrastructure financing as a door opener

The publisher isn't relying on traditional advertising budgets. In return, they are investing directly in urban infrastructure. At Rickenbacker Beach, Rockstar Games would cover the costs of shade structures, drinking water fountains, trash cans, and bicycle service points.

A "Vice City Radio Lab" is planned for the main library in Downtown Miami. The sound and media studio will be open to local developers, musicians, and podcasters. This approach provides the administration with a framework to present the deal to citizens as a source of revenue for the public good.

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Vice City Loop

The residual risk of satire

The process is generating political controversy. The GTA brand is based on a parody of American excesses, violence, and crime. When a major US city leases buses, trains, and government buildings to a franchise that uses rule-breaking as a game mechanic, friction is inevitable within the city council.

The feasibility study is underway. The document is not yet signed. However, the draft reveals the industry's intention: advertising space alone is no longer sufficient when entire cities can be leased.

A branded bus doesn't change the gaming experience on the couch one bit. For players, the stunt remains a gigantic backdrop, primarily intended to fuel hype. The only interesting factor is the willingness to pay: if publishers pump millions into real infrastructure, in the end, the marketing budget pays for the park bench on the beach.

Real impressions from Vice City will follow tonight. Extended Premiere on Netflix.

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SOURCES:TheMiaMian
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