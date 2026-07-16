GTA 6 pre-orders: Initial figures shatter industry records

Newzoo analysts predict revenue of between $3,25 billion and $5,2 billion for the launch week of Grand Theft Auto 6. This model is based on actual sales figures from the first pre-order week at the end of June.

Rockstar Games is raking in gigantic sums of money years before the actual release. For the first time, the hype can now be precisely quantified.

The record start in detail analysis

In the US and the five largest European markets, “GTA 6” generated in the first pre-order week Approximately $180 million was generated through digital purchases. Newzoo extrapolated this data globally based on the historical player distribution of "GTA 5." The result is a worldwide revenue of roughly $260 million in the first seven days.

The research firm uses three different curves to illustrate player purchasing behavior for its long-term forecast. "GTA 6" is primarily compared to established brands like EA Sports FC, where the loyal player base buys immediately on day one.

Assuming an average selling price of $88, the game will sell approximately 51 million units in its launch week. This equates to a revenue of $4,5 billion. An impressive figure.

The limits of hype

Even in the most conservative scenario, which assumes an extreme concentration of purchases in the first week, the forecast for the launch week is $3,25 billion.

The sheer scale of this launch is also underscored by official statements. Ronan Patrick, Management Consultant at Newzoo, puts the figures into perspective in a statement:

"The first week of pre-orders generated an estimated $260 million in global digital spending, the largest launch ever observed by Newzoo. For a title launching in May 2027, this level of demand so far in advance of release is rare, even among the industry's biggest franchises. Historically, pre-order campaigns of this magnitude have only been associated with the biggest commercial releases."

It's becoming clear that the years-long wait hasn't cooled down the market, but rather heated it up considerably. Customers are paying blindly in advance. Console gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are buying without hesitation, while PC gamers, due to the staggered release, are essentially left out for the time being.

Anyone who believes the gaming industry is in crisis due to rising development costs and waves of layoffs will be disabused of that notion by these figures. They also reveal a bitter truth: quality, reviews, and finished games have become completely irrelevant to economic success.

Players are buying a pig in a poke for $80+ without having seen a single second of actual gameplay. Rockstar is providing the perfect blueprint for maximizing profits before launch. You can criticize that, but the numbers don't care.