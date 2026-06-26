GTA 6 pre-orders explode: PS5 outperforms Xbox by a factor of six.

Pre-orders for “GTA 6” on the PlayStation 5 exceed those of the Xbox Series X by a ratio of six to one, while retailers simultaneously warn of massive hardware shortages during the 2026 Christmas season.

24 hours after the start of the worldwide Pre-orders for GTA 6 The market is experiencing extreme platform asymmetry. Data reportedly shows that for every Xbox pre-order, there are six PS5 versions.

This relationship exacerbates a structural problem affecting the entire industry. Large European and American retail chains report alreadythat they will not receive nearly enough consoles from Sony and Microsoft for the fourth quarter of 2026 to meet the demand for the GTA 6 launch on November 19th. The supply is simply insufficient.

Sony and Microsoft confirm production crisis

The warnings from retailers are not scaremongering, but reflect the reality facing manufacturers. Microsoft's Chief Strategy Officer, Matthew Ball, officially confirmed that demand will exceed supply for the foreseeable future. Manufacturing capacity is at its limit.

The situation is even more drastic for Sony. The current PlayStation annual report for 2026 reveals that procurement costs for essential hardware components have risen dramatically. The PS5 profit margin is plummeting. If Sony were to artificially ramp up production now to meet the GTA surge, it risks significant losses per unit sold. This is simply not economically viable for the Japanese company, unless the price rises again, which some are already anticipating.

Price shock before the software highlight

Microsoft is already taking action and has increased the price of the Xbox Series X by €150. announcedThe price adjustment takes effect on August 1, 2026. This means the console will cost significantly more just before the most important game release of the decade, while availability remains at an all-time low. Anyone hoping to spontaneously grab a console and the game off the shelf in November will be out of luck. The market is saturated.

The launch of "GTA 6" in November 2026 will be delayed by an artificial hardware shortage. The figures show a brutal dominance of the PS5 in the core market. Anyone who wants to play Rockstar Games' next-gen version on day one and doesn't yet own a console needs to act now. Xbox price increases will take effect in August, and in the fall, the open market will be dominated by reseller price gouging. Waiting is the worst option this year.