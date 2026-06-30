GTA 6: Pre-orders for PS5 boxes sold out at initial retailers

The physical version of "GTA 6" for PlayStation 5 is no longer available just days after pre-orders opened at Amazon.de and Coolblue. While Amazon completely missed the launch and is currently not accepting any reservations, Coolblue has officially reported the product as "sold out".

One controversial detail has not yet slowed the rush: On November 19, 2026, buyers will only receive a plastic case without a data carrier.

Code-in-a-Box remains the only option

Rockstar Games waived As things stand, "GTA 6" will be released entirely on Blu-ray. Research among retailers and official support confirm that there will be no traditional disc version at launch or in the following months. The boxed retail edition, priced at €79,99, only includes a voucher code for the PlayStation Store.

Anyone who absolutely needs the game on release day will have to look elsewhere. Media Markt, Saturn, and Otto currently still have regular stock and are continuing to accept orders for the PS5 version. However, the risk of cancellations increases with each day that the wholesalers' allocations fall short of demand.

The logistical background of the disc refusal

According to Rockstar Games, the decision to forgo discs is primarily for leak prevention. With a media event of this magnitude, copies inevitably leak out as soon as millions of discs are stored in logistics centers and pressing plants. Rockstar minimizes this uncontrolled access to zero.

Technically, the decision also reflects modern storage requirements. A game of this scope would have exceeded the capacity of a standard 100GB UHD Blu-ray for the PS5 anyway. Installation would have required at least a two-disc delivery, as with "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth." Nevertheless, the end customer has no resale value with just the license code. The used market for the physical version of GTA 6 will therefore cease to exist before the actual release.

Buying the box from Media Markt, Saturn, or Otto is purely cosmetic for the shelf. Since there's no physical media, the traditional advantages of a physical copy, such as resale or easy lending to friends, are lost. As pre-loading will be handled entirely digitally via the PSN starting November 12, 2026, buying directly from the PlayStation Store offers greater reliability compared to delayed delivery on release day.