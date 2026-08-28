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GTA 6 aims for 4K at 30 FPS – PS5 Pro details to follow.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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GTA 6 aims for 4K resolution at 30 FPS on the PS5. High CPU load due to density and physics prevents 60 FPS – all the information on the technology and PS5 Pro.

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GTA 6 is aiming for 4K resolution at 30 frames per second on the base PS5. This is shown by initial industry insights and gameplay footage from the "Extended Look" event. Hopes for a smooth 60 FPS mode at launch are now seriously shaky.

The CPU as a bottleneck

30 FPS sounds like a step backwards in 2026. But the physics architecture tells a different story. Rockstar Games is tweaking the Simulation density in Leonida to a level that pushes modern console hardware to its limits. NPC routines, visual geometry, advanced vehicle mechanics, and complex lighting systems consume processor power.

That's precisely where the problem lies. Graphics performance can be scaled. But the Zen 2 architecture of the console CPUs can't simply be wished away.

Lowering the resolution yields no additional frames when the CPU is the bottleneck. Rockstar Games isn't sacrificing the frame rate for more pixels, but rather for a more vibrant world. Whether the targeted 4K resolution is rendered natively or upscaled remains unconfirmed by the developers – the latter being the only technically logical option.

The PS5 Pro offers little hope for 60 FPS

Those eyeing the PS5 Pro should remain realistic. The Pro console's GPU upgrade offers enormous potential for ray tracing and cleaner PSSR-2 upscaling. However, the motherboard's processing power only increases marginally. Details on the PS5 Pro version are still pending. The title is already listed as "PS5 Pro Enhanced" in the PlayStation Store.

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If the base PS5 maxes out at 30 FPS due to thread load from AI and physics, the PS5 Pro lacks the foundation for a stable 60 FPS. One intermediate step remains realistic: a 40 FPS mode for 120 Hz displays including VRR. That would be the technical compromise for the interim generation.

Rockstar Games remains true to form. As with GTA 5 on the PS3 or Red Dead Redemption 2 on the PS4, the developer is pushing the console generation to its limits. Those seeking console smoothness will have to get used to the sluggish 30 FPS. The ultimate breakthrough in framerate will likely be reserved for PC and the next generation of consoles.

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N7Dan
28. August 2026 07: 50

But that's really not a big deal at all!! 😏

Now that they've placed their digital pre-order without any information whatsoever, they'll try to justify it to themselves; the prevailing coping mechanisms in this regard will be quite amusing in the near future 🍿

...and at the latest when you've processed and somewhat compensated for the disc-out trauma, you'll let yourself be ripped off once again with the PS6 version, then everything will be good and forgotten.

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