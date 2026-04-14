According to a leak, GTA Online generates over $1,3 million in revenue daily.

According to data from a recent hack by the group "ShinyHunters", Grand Theft Auto Online generates an average of $1,32 million per day, while Red Dead Online lags far behind in the same period.

A Massive data leak at Rockstar Games The documents reveal the revenue streams of the two major online spin-offs. Verified on April 13, 2026, they cover the period from September 2025 to April 2026 and illustrate the economic dominance of "GTA Online." While Grand Theft Auto generates approximately $9,6 million per week, "Red Dead Online" only generates around $500.000 in the same period.

Consoles secure the business

The leaked statistics explain Rockstar's strategic decision to postpone the PC version of GTA 6 for the time being. The revenue distribution per platform shows an extreme disparity:

Platform Weekly active users Weekly revenue PlayStation 5 ~3,47 million ~$4,49 million Xbox Series X ~1,13 million ~$1,87 million PlayStation 4 ~1,89 million ~$0,97 million Xbox One ~1,03 million ~$0,92 million PC ~0,89 million ~$0,26 million

Although the PC has a loyal hardware base, the PS5 alone generates almost seventeen times the PC's revenue. The business model relies on a minimal group of paying customers: only about 4% of the player base is responsible for these sums. In the long term, the "Shark Cards" system is the mainstay; between 2014 and 2024, it generated over 5 billion US dollars in revenue.

The end of Red Dead Online was a logical consequence.

The numbers now provide a clear answer as to why Rockstar has effectively discontinued support for "Red Dead Online." With an estimated annual revenue of $26,4 million compared to nearly $500 million for "GTA Online," "Red Dead Online" simply lacks scalability. Maintaining and producing content for a game with significantly lower monetization per capita isn't profitable for a studio of this size when those resources could instead be invested in developing "GTA 6."

For console gamers, the leak confirms the prioritization of their platforms; the PS5 is and remains Rockstar Games' cash cow. PC users, on the other hand, must accept that they are lagging behind financially, a fact underscored by the late release dates, both technically and strategically. The data also shows that as long as 4% of players continue to invest heavily in in-game currencies, the focus on microtransactions in future titles will remain unchanged.

Furthermore, "GTA 6" suggests that Rockstar Games is planning to use the platform in the future. Roblox style wants to expand.