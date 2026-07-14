GTA Online: Kortz Center Heist is here – All the info on the robbery

The new heist, "The Kortz Center Heist," is now playable in GTA Online. This time, Rockstar Games sends you to the cultural epicenter of Los Santos to film high-profile works of art from the vault. However, solo players will miss out on the really big wins.

The Kortz Center serves as the backdrop for a classic art heist that relies heavily on preparation and stealth. You infiltrate the Bell Building to steal the Albert Crisp Collection and rotating main targets from the vault. The whole operation is overseen by a new heist leader named Raf De Angelis.

However, there's a catch for solo players. While the heist can be started entirely solo, the lucrative secondary objectives in the extra rooms can only be reached with a partner. More bags simply mean more loot. Those who go it alone will leave a lot of money on the table.

The villa will become the operations center

To get started, you'll need your own villa and the new "Art Studio" upgrade. This is where forger Yong-Rae comes in, crafting replicas to prevent the museum theft from being immediately discovered. Upgrading your villa further unlocks significant advantages: an armory provides Mk II weapons, the workshop customizes getaway cars, and your own security team distracts the cops.

The integration with older content is particularly cool. If you own a bunker, the Mk II weapon gets special ammunition. If you own an agency, the textile factory, or a Terrorbyte, you get more time in the vault finale. This rewards long-term players. Finally, the old properties make real sense again.

New cars and the Creator boost

The vehicle lineup is simultaneously expanding with five new cars, from the Benefactor LRC GT supercar to the Ocelot E-Stride electric SUV. Anyone who completes all Tier 4 career challenges of the heist on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will receive the armored Vapid Caracara for free.

The Mission Creator is also getting a major update. You can now add zombies, use rotating props for parkour courses, and create your own cutscenes. There's also good news for console players: GTA Online is completely free on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S until July 20th, no PS Plus or Game Pass Essential required.

The Kortz Center Heist delivers exactly what the community wants: a well-planned heist with a strong focus on stealth and seamless integration of existing properties. While Rockstar's limitation of weekly payouts for repeated heists to prevent market saturation might annoy the grind crowd, the added variety is a welcome change for the game after all these years.