Gundam Rogue Orbit: Release on March 5, 2027 with a new timeline and customization.

Bandai Namco announced “Gundam Rogue Orbit” for March 5, 2027 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as part of the State of Play.

Bandai Namco Studios is thus building a new universe outside the established Universal Century. Players take on the role of pilot RE-X, who, together with the support AI Vii, controls the prototype Gundam Helix.

The story spans several zones in the solar system. Besides the main character, factions such as the Sand Pirates under Big Paul and the troops of Knight Commander Elaine appear. The first trailer shows a black Mobile Suit with red sensors as the antagonist.

Modular setup system instead of rigid classes

The gameplay combines ground and air combat in open zones, while emphasizing deep personalization. The Mobile Suit is not solely defined by fixed classes; instead, modularly interchangeable components determine its handling and combat stats.

Equipping weapons with specific skill sets

Replacement of frame components for changed armor values

Engine adjustments for altered thrust and evasive maneuvers

Integration of so-called AP units for special functions

The choice of weaponry directly changes the available attack animations and cooldown times.

Editions and pre-order bonuses

The game will be released in three editions. The Standard Edition includes only the main game. The Deluxe Edition adds digital artbooks, the soundtrack, a color pack with 14 options, and in-game boosters.

The Collector's Edition also includes a steelbook, five trading cards, and the exclusive HG 1/144 scale ARK-10 GUNDAM HELIX model kit in the Earth Blue color variant. Pre-orders of all versions will receive early access to this skin.

With the new timeline, Bandai Namco risks abandoning established fan favorites, but in doing so gains greater freedom in balancing. The modular component system forces the developers to implement precise collision detection in vertical dogfights. You can see for yourself starting March 5, 2027.