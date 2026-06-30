Guns of Eschaton: Souls-like FPS from Viktor Antonov revealed

Publisher 4Divinity and developer Eschatology Entertainment have announced "Guns of Eschaton," a Souls-like first-person shooter set in a mystical Western apocalypse. The project is based on the last original universe of the late art director Viktor Antonov, known for Half-Life 2 and Dishonored.

The premise sounds like a seriously dark mix. We travel from the West Coast to the East Coast of a dying America in the 19th century. Antonov's signature style is unmistakable: Frontier Americana merges with occult horror. This is no ordinary shooter. Anyone who mindlessly fires continuously will immediately see the loading screen. Every shot counts.

Die together or make it alone

The combat system forces us to think strategically. Tactical firefights, precise dashes, and perfectly timed parries define the gameplay. We analyze the monsters' weaknesses using a Codex system. Special ammunition and mystical abilities are also part of the mix. It sounds like a lot of work. And that's exactly what Souls fans want.

Developer Eschatology Entertainment focuses on deep build crafting. Weapons, ammo types, charms, and armor can be completely customized to your own playstyle. Best of all: The shooter offers full solo and co-op progression. So you don't have to traverse this dying world alone. Dying together is simply easier.

Viktor Antonov's legacy carries significant weight. Studio head Fuad Kuliev emphasizes how closely the team worked with him on the concepts right up to the end. Expectations for the world design are enormous. "Half-Life 2" and "Dishonored" have set the bar high.Guns of Eschaton“This visual quality must be reflected in the gameplay. It won't be a walk in the park.”

The announcement is a hit. A Souls-like shooter in an occult Western setting has enormous potential, provided the gunplay delivers the necessary punch. Antonov's vision guarantees a dense atmosphere, but ultimately, the precision of the parries and the hit feedback will be decisive. Skepticism remains minimal; curiosity prevails.

What do you think of the combination of Souls mechanics and first-person shooter in a Western setting – does the tough resource management appeal to you, or does the frustration factor put you off?