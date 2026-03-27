Hades II: PlayStation and Xbox release date announced – including Game Pass launch

Supergiant Games is bringing the acclaimed roguelike "Hades II" to current-generation Sony and Microsoft consoles on April 14th, closing the last major platform gap. Subscribers especially benefit: the title will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

After its Early Access phase, the title was initially released as a timed exclusive for Switch and Switch 2 as well as PC in September 2025, the "big" consoles are now following suit almost seven months later.

A sequel that relies on quantity and magic.

With "Hades II," Supergiant Games breaks with its own tradition of never developing sequels. The decision is understandable: instead of reinventing the wheel, the foundation of the predecessor has been massively expanded. As Melinoë, Princess of the Underworld, we no longer just fight our way out of Tartarus, but confront the Titan of Time.

New combat system: Magic and witchcraft are the focus, making the gameplay significantly more tactical than the purely physical button-mashing of the first part.

Magic and witchcraft are the focus, making the gameplay significantly more tactical than the purely physical button-mashing of the first part. Scope: With over a dozen Olympian gods and a new system for "Witchy Familiars" (companions), the game depth already seems significantly greater than in the first game.

With over a dozen Olympian gods and a new system for "Witchy Familiars" (companions), the game depth already seems significantly greater than in the first game. Technique: The hand-drawn environments and 3D models have been optimized for the current generation of consoles, which suggests smooth 60 FPS (or more) on PS5 and Xbox Series.

The fact that "Hades II" is launching directly on Game Pass at Xbox is a strategically smart move. The first installment was a massive success through word of mouth. By lowering the barrier to entry on Xbox to zero, Supergiant secures a huge player base for the competitive endgame content and the "Fearless" challenges. PlayStation players, however, will have to purchase the game outright, which, given the game's quality, should be acceptable for genre fans.

Hades II isn't an experiment, but rather the perfection of a formula. Those who loved the first game will find more of everything here: more story, more complex builds, and a darker atmosphere. The wait was long for PS5 and Xbox owners, but since the game is launching on these platforms in its full version (v1.0+) including all the polishing updates of the past few months, it's technically the best entry point.

Will you start Melinoë's journey on Game Pass or will you opt for the PS5 version for trophy hunting?