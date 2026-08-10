Halloween: The Game: Australia refuses age rating due to gameplay buff

The Australian Classification Board has refused to publish the asymmetrical horror game "Halloween: The Game" because the use of cannabis in the game gives the player an active advantage.

IllFonic Publishing confirmed that the title will not be released digitally or physically in Australian and New Zealand stores on September 8, 2026.

Cannabis mechanism triggers automatic sales ban

Neither the depictions of violence nor the executions by Michael Myers are the decisive factor in the ban. The authorities object to a specific game mechanic: Consuming marijuana grants a buff that marks opponents on the map, thus providing a direct advantage in the match.

Australian lawmakers strictly distinguish between depicted violence and the use of substances for recreational purposes. Virtual killing is permitted for those 18 and older. Rewarded drug use is not. The regulations stipulate zero tolerance on this point.

Despite every effort on our part, the Australian Classifications Board has denied “Halloween: The Game” a rating. The denial was not based on the presence of the iconic slasher, Michael Myers, or the outstanding kills that can be performed in the game, but rather the presence of… — Halloween: The Game (@HalloweenTVG) August 9, 2026

The old system of the Australian censorship board

The classification follows guidelines that have remained unchanged since 1994. As soon as a real, prohibited substance is used as an incentive or performance enhancer, an automatic ban is triggered.

Publishers usually have to make adjustments in such cases. The most famous example remains Bethesda: For the release of "Fallout 3," morphine had to be renamed worldwide to the fictional "Med-X." Whether IllFonic will rename the game mechanic globally or regionally shortly before release is unclear. The developer has not yet indicated any changes.

For players, the ban is yet another confirmation of Australia's outdated rating system. The game itself remains technically and content-wise unchanged – the ban is based purely on a mechanical link between consumption and status. Those who rely on the Australian store will have to wait for a region change or a redesign of the game mechanics.