Halloween: The Game in a PlayFront interview – From Hitman sandboxes to real movie horror

Single-player missions in IllFonic's "Halloween: The Game" are based on the same maps as the multiplayer and function like freely playable test areas for attacks as Michael Myers.

Chief Creative Officer Jared Gerritzen confirmed in an interview with PlayFront that the single-player mode is specifically designed as a learning environment. Players can experiment with mechanics such as cutting power lines, setting traps, and stealth. The AI ​​reacts dynamically: civilians not only flee but also jump out of windows, call the police, or band together.

In the following interview, IllFonic explains why the single-player mode is far more than just a warm-up and how Hitman has influenced game design.

Halloween: The Game – Interview – PlayFront.de

Answers from Jared Gerritzen, Chief Creative Officer at IllFonic

FAQ: After spending time with the game, I've noticed how much the single-player structure is reminiscent of Hitman. During development, what was the moment when you decided not to simply make Michael Myers another asymmetrical killer, but instead to give players a systemic hunting ground where they can create their own killing opportunities?

IF: Ha, I have no problem with Hitman and Halloween having a similar feel. As for why Halloween plays the way it does: one of our biggest goals for the single-player campaign was to teach people how to play Michael. They should develop the skills needed to be a good killer in multiplayer. The single-player missions utilize the multiplayer maps, which gives the levels a greater sandbox feel. We're really proud of how this adds more dynamic gameplay to the missions.

FAQ: How much freedom do players actually have in manipulating the environment? Can things like cutting telephone lines, switching off the power, manipulating lights, and setting traps be freely combined to create completely different assassination plans, or are these interactions tied to specific scenarios?

IF: Yes, you can do all of that. It's pretty extreme and adds a lot of variety. Cutting the power is a great way to move freely in the dark to prepare an attack. But at the same time, people usually run away in a panic when you cut the power. In some cases, you cut the power, set a trap outside, and hope they run out. But sometimes the target just jumps out of the window. Then you have to give chase and plan your next attack. We wanted to offer a sandbox for hunting, but also for surviving a night when Michael storms you. Because the city's heroes also have a huge arsenal of tools to survive.

FAQ: Michael Myers is traditionally slow, deliberate, and seemingly unstoppable. With the "Shape Jump" ability, you've also given him an extremely fast way to move across the map. How did you ensure that this ability doesn't undermine the slow, methodical stalking that defines Michael as a character?

IF: We worked hard to capture the cinematic feel of Michael's movements. Nick Castle even did the motion capture for the game. "Shape Jump" was inspired by how Michael can suddenly appear from around any corner in the films. To combine his ability to be everywhere with his methodical stalking, the idea of ​​"Shape Jump" was born. The concept is a gameplay mechanic that allows us to explore these two sides of Michael in the game. He's slow, methodical, and menacing. But he's also everywhere. Almost omnipresent.

FAQ: The environmental kill system is one of the most brutal elements of the game—even compared to Agent 47's executions. How did you approach designing these kills to feel like a natural extension of the environment rather than a collection of scripted animations? And how much freedom does the player have in discovering and setting up these opportunities?

IF: We had a lot of fun with environmental kills and hope to expand on them further after launch. In Halloween, Michael is a real opportunist when it comes to his attacks. We want players to pause briefly when they have the chance to kill their target. They should consider whether that close-range kill is worth the risk of losing their target for that one big moment. We wanted to fill the maps with these opportunities so that players would discover these moments naturally. Plus, you get more modifiers for taking the risk of setting up these kills. When you're developing a horror game, you have to capture the brutality of the movies. Environmental attacks are a fantastic way to implement as many of them as possible with our time and team size.

FAQ: The civilians react dynamically to what is happening around them. How far does this simulation go? Can players deliberately trigger panic, manipulate the behavior of NPCs, lure people into specific areas, or create situations in which civilians react to and help each other?

IF: Honestly, our AI system constantly surprises me. Sometimes I expect them to hide, but they jump through a window and run to the neighbor's to call the police. Other times, they try to fight. The AI ​​civilians are truly an element that's constantly changing and evolving. Because they also roam around in multiplayer, their behavior is always shifting. It depends on a huge number of factors. Some even team up with you and help you fight Michael in certain situations.

FAQ: In multiplayer, eliminated civilians can return as characters like a deputy or Dr. Loomis. What was the idea behind this unusual mechanic, and how do you prevent the late game from tipping heavily in favor of the survivors?

IF: This is our fifth asymmetrical game in 10 years. Balancing has been our biggest focus. The end-game characters are a great way to create the necessary balance when a killer becomes increasingly powerful as the match progresses. Think of it like controlled burning to stop a forest fire. We can reward a good killer by making them stronger as the game goes on, but we also counter that with a powerful antagonist to balance the killer's skill. We also have spectator minigames, which allow eliminated or escaped players to gift perks and boosts to their teammates. We're proud of the work and thought we've put into balancing the game, and we'll continue to update it after launch.

FAQ: The single-player campaign expands upon the events of the original 1978 film, rather than simply retelling it scene by scene. How difficult was it to incorporate new story elements while remaining true to John Carpenter's original canon? How closely did you collaborate with the rights holders during this process?

IF: We work continuously with the rights holders and received feedback from John throughout the entire development process. Approval for this storyline was granted from the very beginning. Their combined experience was extremely helpful in creating this campaign.

FAQ: The original 1978 film left many things unexplained, partly due to the extremely limited budget and production circumstances. If you're filling in these gaps for the game, how did you decide which unexplained moments were worth exploring and which should remain mysterious? Chapter 5 is particularly interesting because it shows Michael's escape through the sewers.

IF: Working with Malek Akkad and Ryan Freimann of Compass International Pictures, the rights holders, greatly influenced what we could explore in more detail and what should remain a secret. We developed ideas, fleshed them out with our writers, and then presented them to the rights holders to see what everyone was most excited about. This is very similar to our approach with all games featuring well-known licenses. Access to Malek, Ryan, and even John Carpenter was exceptionally helpful in expanding the Halloween universe.

FAQ: Laurie Strode's presence in the story is undeniable, even if fans will notice a different interpretation of the character compared to Jamie Lee Curtis's iconic film portrayal. What was the creative process like when designing Laurie Strode for Halloween: The Game? How did you want to honor her legacy and bring this version of the character to life?

IF: We love Jamie Lee Curtis. She's a legend. Laurie's shoes were hard to fill. I'm extremely happy with how the entire cast came together. It's not just Laurie, but all the beloved characters from the film. We created a tremendous amount of concept art just to get the right look and feel, so that these characters would feel timeless in the game.

FAQ: In John Carpenter's 1978 original, we catch a brief, haunting glimpse of Michael's face. In the game, however, his features are heavily obscured by blur and shadows. What was the creative narrative idea behind keeping his human face hidden? Was the goal to focus solely on the mask as the character's true nature?

IF: We've always believed that part of the fear of Michael Myers stems from the fact that he could be anyone. This particular effect reinforces that fear. Is the bogeyman your neighbor?

FAQ: IllFonic has built a strong reputation in the asymmetrical horror genre over the years. What key lessons from your previous titles have shaped your approach to supporting Halloween: The Game after launch? What can fans expect in terms of ongoing community engagement?

IF: The core element of our projects is that we ourselves must be fans of the license. We want to add something meaningful to it. We love the worlds we've expanded, and Halloween is no different. We plan to provide post-launch support just as we have for our other titles. We have a fantastic roadmap that we plan to share with the community in the near future.

FAQ: Looking back on the development process, what was the biggest challenge in transforming Michael Myers from an iconic horror license into a truly interesting playable character? And is there a mechanic or design decision you would approach differently today if you had to start development all over again?

IF: There's nothing we would do differently. A lot of thought and design considerations went into everything we created. It's always a fine line to walk, staying true to the main character of a well-known license while simultaneously figuring out how to create an entertaining gameplay mechanic that's balanced for all players. Shape Jump is an excellent example of this.

FAQ: The original Halloween achieved legendary status with incredibly simple means: a modified Captain Kirk mask, a handful of locations, and an extremely low budget. During development, did you ever consciously embrace this simplicity instead of trying to make everything bigger, more spectacular, and more expensive?

IF: Haha, we're a small development team—60 people plus a handful of freelancers. We have 100% the same energy and passion that John had while making the original film. The limitation of not having a huge budget naturally led us to this simplicity. What matters in a game—whether it's fun and whether it has replay value—those were our priorities. I feel this game delivers exactly that, while also offering players a great, untold story of Michael, inspired by the film.

Thank you so much for your time!

Our article provides further impressions of “Halloween: The Game”. current game reviewIt deals extensively with the gameplay mechanics, which almost describe a new subgenre.