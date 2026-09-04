Halloween: The Game – Launch Trailer for the extraordinary horror game

Halloween: The Game's two-minute launch trailer shows dark scenes surrounding the appearance of serial killer Michael Myers in Haddonfield.

The horror game offers single-player and multiplayer modes. The trailer shows abandoned houses, fleeing victims, and attacks by the killer. It references the murders since 1963, the work of Sheriff Brackett, and the constant threat of the nameless danger lurking in the shadows.

Comprehensive impressions of Halloween: The Game our current review, with which Illfonic established a new genre within the horror formula.