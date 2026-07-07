Halloween: The Game – New Map and Box Versions Revealed

Halloween: The Game brings the horrors of Haddonfield to disc for PS5 and Xbox Series X on October 6, 2026. Alongside the pre-order launch of the Standard and Collector's Editions, the developers are showcasing the largest map yet for the asymmetrical 1v4 stealth horror game.

Haddonfield's luxury district is becoming a slaughterhouse

IllFonic and Gun Interactive are sending us to a new map that aims to completely revamp the classic gameplay. Orange Grove Estates does away with the genre's usual narrow corridors. Multi-story villas, sprawling gardens, a playground, and a basketball court characterize this upscale neighborhood.

This means open lines of sight. Anyone carelessly running across the street presents Michael Myers with the perfect target. Every hedge and fence becomes either life-saving cover or a deadly trap. The vertical gameplay in the large buildings adds an extra thrill. Barricading yourself on the upper floors can work, but most of the time it's a dead end.

Fans of the original 1978 film are in for a huge nostalgia bonus. The legendary houses of Wallace and Doyle are fully explorable and included in the game.

Halloween: Orange Grove Estates

Collector's items for the display case

Alongside the map reveal, pre-orders for the physical versions begin today via Nighthawk Interactive. The standard edition costs €39,99 and includes a poster and early access to skins.

Hardcore fans will have to dig deeper into their pockets. The limited collector's edition costs a hefty €149,99. In return, the box contains exclusive art prints, additional skins, and a "Shape Jump" action figure from Trick or Treat Studios.

The developers promise plenty of tactical depth with the open map. IllFonic has ample experience with asymmetrical multiplayer games, but still needs to prove the balance between hunter and hunted in such large areas. Large, open spaces always carry the risk of losing their dynamism. We'll see in October whether the stealth aspect works in the sprawling gardens.

How do you handle open maps in asymmetrical horror games: Do you prefer the raw panic in confined spaces or are you more drawn to the game of hide-and-seek in an open front yard?