Halloween: The Game – Release date and details on the asymmetrical multiplayer

The new horror game “Halloween” will be released on September 8, 2026 as an asymmetrical 1-versus-4 title in which players either hunt civilians as Michael Myers or fight for survival as residents of Haddonfield.

Illfonic revealed details in a recent special feature, in which the developer focuses particularly on the multiplayer mode. While the basic framework is reminiscent of genre representatives like "Dead by Daylight," this title relies on specific mechanics such as a first-person perspective for the killer, a dynamic lighting system, and the ability to return as an iconic character like Dr. Loomis after death.

This is how Michael Myers plays

Unlike many other games in the genre, the perspective for the player character Michael switches to Killer Sense mode. Here, you control the "Boogeyman" in first-person view to scan the environment for prey. By observing (stalking) his victims, Michael builds levels that improve his tracking abilities and unlock increasingly brutal executions.

A key element is mobility, defined by the so-called shape jump. Since Michael Myers is not a sprinter by nature, this ability allows him to move invisibly through shadows and increase his base speed.

Switching to shape jump mode is only possible under the cover of darkness or out of sight of civilians. Michael can actively manipulate the environment by turning off lights, cutting power lines, or causing brief blackouts in Haddonfield to maximize his stealth advantages.

Survival through cooperation

The four antagonists take on the roles of civilians with individual stats and abilities. Their task is not only to escape themselves, but also to find NPC residents of Haddonfield, warn them, and lead them to random extraction points.

The map offers various systems for this purpose:

Loot & Tools: Inside containers, players will find weapons, distraction items, and key objects for escape routes.

Inside containers, players will find weapons, distraction items, and key objects for escape routes. Communication: Police escorts can be summoned or hiding places assigned via telephone or direct conversations with NPCs.

Police escorts can be summoned or hiding places assigned via telephone or direct conversations with NPCs. Noise mechanics: Initiating an escape sequence creates massive noise, which directly directs Michael's position towards the group.

You can't kill the Boogeyman.

A key difference from other titles is how player death is handled. If a civilian dies, the round doesn't necessarily end. Players can return as the Sheriff's Deputy or even as Dr. Loomis. Since Michael Myers cannot physically die, the survivors' goal is to put up enough resistance to overpower him and force his incarceration in Smith's Grove Sanitarium.

IllFonic uses the familiar formula of "Friday the 13th: The Game" and refines it with the tactical element of light manipulation. The decision to use a first-person perspective for the killer is a bold move that limits the field of view but should massively increase immersion in the slasher aspect.

For players, this means: “Halloween“It will be less of a mechanical race for generators and more of a psychological cat-and-mouse game that relies heavily on atmosphere and resource management (light/power). The September release ideally positions the title ahead of the lucrative Halloween season.”