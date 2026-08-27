Halloween: The Game uses role-based matchmaking with a token system for killers.

Illfonic uses an interesting matchmaking system in “Halloween: The Game” and solves the expected rush for the popular role of Michael Myers via so-called killer tokens, which secure preferential queue access for frequent players.

The game's asymmetrical matchmaking strictly divides players into two role cues before the matchmaking begins: killer or civilian. Those who are flexible can choose the option without preference and fill open slots on both sides. The system thus addresses a well-known problem in the genre. In games like "Dead by Daylight," unequal role preferences regularly lead to extremely long wait times for the killer faction.

Killer tokens shorten the waiting time

To manage the queue for the Boogeyman, the developers are introducing an in-game currency. Players earn Killer Tokens by completing matches.

These tokens can be redeemed before the search to gain entry into a priority pool. This significantly reduces waiting time. The currency is only deducted when the match actually starts as Michael Myers. Therefore, disconnections in the lobby do not cost any points.

Private lobbies are available for closed groups. Here, roles can be assigned manually or randomly. This exciting approach stems from Illfomic's years of experience with asymmetrical multiplayer games.

The token system is a rational solution to the structural queue problem of asymmetric multiplayer games. It rewards active players and prevents the addiction to killer games from crippling the server infrastructure. Whether the balancing of token revenues holds up in live operation will be revealed at launch.

“Halloween: The Game” will be released on September 8, 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.