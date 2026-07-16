Halo: Campaign Evolved on PS5 requires download to play

The physical PS5 disc of "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is completely unusable without an additional day-one download. This further reinforces the rationale behind the future digital-only strategy.

Master Chief is coming to PlayStation, but the disc serves only as an expensive license key. According to the project Does It Play?, the disc contains approximately 38 gigabytes of data, but the system crashes with error messages when attempting to start the game without an internet connection.

Single-use plastic instead of a monument

This sounds absurd at first. After all, this remake is a purely single-player experience without a multiplayer mode. Microsoft is thus continuing an unfortunate trend that was already observed with "Starfield" and "Indiana Jones and the Circle".

For collectors and advocates of game preservation, this practice is a death blow. If Microsoft ever shuts down the servers, the disc on the shelf will become nothing more than a useless piece of plastic. The argument for data backup on physical media completely collapses. Anyone without a fast internet connection is out of luck, even after buying a disc.

Confirmation that the new Halo release is the expected coaster. Needs a download to start AND won't let you play without an additional login even after.



A Twitter user was so kind as to share these insights from an early PS5 Collector's Edition copy with us. pic.twitter.com/gBpY5c5hop — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) July 15, 2026

The disc is destroying itself

These unfinished releases are massively accelerating the demise of the physical market. If the physical medium no longer contains playable code anyway, it loses its raison d'être. Sony has already announced the discontinuation of its own disc production for 2028. announcedPublishers who release such discs are giving platform owners the perfect excuse to finally bury the physical format. Why pay for logistics and pressing plants if the customer ultimately has to download everything anyway? The market is currently regulating itself. To the detriment of gamers.

The disc for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is purely cosmetic. Buying the physical version offers no security or preservation advantages over the digital download. Anyone wanting to save shelf space should go straight for the download. The disc is essentially useless.