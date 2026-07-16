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Halo: Campaign Evolved on PS5 requires download to play

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Halo Campaigned Evolved

The physical PS5 disc of Halo: Campaign Evolved requires a day-one download. Without an internet connection, the Microsoft remake is unplayable.

The physical PS5 disc of "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is completely unusable without an additional day-one download. This further reinforces the rationale behind the future digital-only strategy.

Master Chief is coming to PlayStation, but the disc serves only as an expensive license key. According to the project Does It Play?, the disc contains approximately 38 gigabytes of data, but the system crashes with error messages when attempting to start the game without an internet connection.

Single-use plastic instead of a monument

This sounds absurd at first. After all, this remake is a purely single-player experience without a multiplayer mode. Microsoft is thus continuing an unfortunate trend that was already observed with "Starfield" and "Indiana Jones and the Circle".

For collectors and advocates of game preservation, this practice is a death blow. If Microsoft ever shuts down the servers, the disc on the shelf will become nothing more than a useless piece of plastic. The argument for data backup on physical media completely collapses. Anyone without a fast internet connection is out of luck, even after buying a disc.

The disc is destroying itself

These unfinished releases are massively accelerating the demise of the physical market. If the physical medium no longer contains playable code anyway, it loses its raison d'être. Sony has already announced the discontinuation of its own disc production for 2028. announcedPublishers who release such discs are giving platform owners the perfect excuse to finally bury the physical format. Why pay for logistics and pressing plants if the customer ultimately has to download everything anyway? The market is currently regulating itself. To the detriment of gamers.

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The disc for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" is purely cosmetic. Buying the physical version offers no security or preservation advantages over the digital download. Anyone wanting to save shelf space should go straight for the download. The disc is essentially useless.

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Marcel Hoffmann
16. July 2026 12: 13

So what? For years there have been games where the disc contains nothing more than a license and the entire game has to be downloaded.
And this is where the big news story is coming from? 🤔

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Marco Gepunkt
16. July 2026 11: 46

No need, the 2001 version still runs without any problems :)

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Benjamin Sauer
16. July 2026 11: 32

No, it's being abolished! 🤮🤮🤮🤮

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Tobi Vy
16. July 2026 11: 30

You guys are so incredibly intelligent, you don't even understand what it's about, but what else can you expect from you hardcore fanboys?

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Markus Schulz
16. July 2026 09: 48

I'm looking forward to the whining posts when those who advocate for abolishing discs have to buy their games again because the license has expired. Because that's exactly what will happen when there are no more discs. The same goes for movies.

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Linda Fremgen
16. July 2026 10: 09
Reply to  Markus Schulz

Markus Schulz had to throw away discs back then because of disc rot, and then there were games with forced online access or MMORPGs due to server shutdowns. 🤷‍♀️

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Michael Boyka
16. July 2026 15: 58
Reply to  Linda Fremgen

Linda Fremgen, that's a shame for you. I have Xbox discs here that are 25 years old and still work perfectly. And nobody will ever be able to take away any license from me.

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Alexander Kassner
16. July 2026 09: 32

It's not the physical format that's becoming obsolete, it's the publisher that's doing away with the concept, and it's not uncommon for products to be delivered only in a half-finished state and for everything to need patching.

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Winni
16. July 2026 13: 34

I would like the option to own a game and resell it, and I am also willing to pay more than for account-bound access.

It would be cool if a startup made a console similar to Steam Machine, but with the addition of an RFID reader and a chip as a hard key.

If the game is freely downloadable but only runs with a chip, then one can speak of ownership.

There would need to be enough interest and pressure from the community. And the industry would need to create the infrastructure.

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Thomas Samoht
16. July 2026 09: 26

That was obvious 🤔

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Kosta Reisch
16. July 2026 09: 01

Away with the discs. Nobody needs them these days. We live in 2026, not 2000. Move with the times, or you're out of luck. Simple as that. Digital only, period.

I haven't supported any disk since 2017.

Only digital now

2
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Rene Hab Keinen
16. July 2026 09: 40
Reply to  Kosta Reisch

They're completely backward, subhuman, or just children with a low level of intelligence 🤣🤣😉

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N7Dan
16. July 2026 17: 30
Reply to  Rene Hab Keinen

Yes, but they have one, you don't.

THAT would really give me pause for thought 🤫

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Kosta Reisch
16. July 2026 12: 52
Reply to  Kosta Reisch

To everyone who's upset or angry about my post, get used to it. Digital is the future, not physical media. Get that through your heads and stop bothering us who are already so digitally savvy.

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Nicias Geißer
16. July 2026 13: 59
Reply to  Kosta Reisch

Kosta Reisch, because you don't understand what it's about either, but if you're up for buying a game that still costs 70 or 80 years later, have fun. And since Sony only has its own store, they're happy to take your money.

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Dennis Goetz
16. July 2026 08: 28

This isn't anything new 🤷🏼‍♂️ that's why most people are already buying downloads 🤷🏼‍♂️ hopefully none of the crybabies from the last few weeks will be playing it

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Marcus Ueberbach
16. July 2026 08: 37
Reply to  Dennis Goetz

Dennis Goetz, many also tend to forget that the games will soon be too big for CDs.

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Kosta Reisch
16. July 2026 09: 13
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Marcus Ueberbach, yes, that's right, that's another factor. But many people can't think that far ahead.

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Mike Matuschek
16. July 2026 09: 24
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Marcus Ueberbach

Then use 2 discs, it worked perfectly fine with Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Forbidden West – Complete Edition and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 🤷🏻

1
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Marcus Ueberbach
16. July 2026 09: 32
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Mike Matuschek is producing even more waste. Three or four of them could do it, they themselves realize it makes absolutely no economic sense.

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Mike Matuschek
16. July 2026 10: 45
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Marcus Ueberbach

And aren't digital games just as environmentally damaging? If anything, no more so than a disc version 🤦🏻

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Marcus Ueberbach
16. July 2026 11: 21
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Mike Matuschek wasn't so much concerned about the environment. Because it's simply nonsense to burn games onto multiple discs.

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Kosta Reisch
16. July 2026 12: 57
Reply to  Marcus Ueberbach

Mike Matuschek: 1 disc, 2 discs. No, no discs. Sony is doing it right: from 2028 onwards, no new games on disc, only in the PS Store.

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Dennis Goetz
16. July 2026 09: 10
Reply to  Dennis Goetz

Rob Crazysettler, well, not from the same background as the people who are whining about a disc 🤣

0
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