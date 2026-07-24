Halo: Campaign Evolved – Early Access locks out paying premium buyers

Buyers of the Premium Edition of "Halo: Campaign Evolved" have been unable to access the game since the start of early access on July 23, 2026. A bug affecting almost all platforms is blocking access before the official release on July 28, 2026.

Who for the five-day early access Anyone who paid an extra €20 for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" or used the premium upgrade will find themselves locked out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and via the PC Game Pass launcher. The system refuses access and prompts users to wait until the regular release date.

Specifically on PlayStation, the countdown has ended, but the Premium Edition remained in pre-order mode for some players, while others were able to start playing as planned. This is certainly not a malicious act of sabotage by Microsoft against PlayStation players.

Server-side license restrictions disrupt sales incentives.

The problem isn't caused by corrupted game files on users' devices. Microsoft's global authentication servers are simply refusing to release the license keys. Reinstalling the game is just a waste of bandwidth. Useless. Halo Support is investigating the reports and currently advises Steam players to completely close the application and restart the client. Console users on Xbox and PlayStation will have to wait for a server-side hotfix.

The remake of the 2001 classic marked For Halo Studios, this represents a technological shift from their in-house Slipspace Engine to Unreal Engine 5. In addition to graphical overhauls, the title offers expanded weapon mechanics and three new prequel missions.

This technical glitch is all the more serious for a monetization strategy that explicitly charges for a time advantage. Those who pay extra expect functioning infrastructure.

Early access as a paid feature remains a risk as long as the server infrastructure doesn't scale reliably at launch. Those planning to buy the standard version on July 28, 2026, or who intend to use the title via Game Pass, can simply wait for the server issues to be resolved. Currently, there's no technical reason to pay for early access.