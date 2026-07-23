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Halo: Campaign Evolved – Early Access starts at 17:00 p.m

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Patrick Held
Patrick Avatar 2026
ByPatrick Held
He's been part of the PlayStation world since day one. As a tech enthusiast and skeptic, Patrick delivers in-depth analyses and uncomfortable truths about hardware and software. His focus: meticulous detail rather than...
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Halo: Campaign Evolved launches into Early Access today. All the information on launch times, pre-load phases, and the requirement for a Microsoft account.

Halo Playstation

Those who own the Premium Edition will be able to access Alpha Halo starting at 17:00 PM CEST today. Halo Studios has revealed the exact pre-load times, details about crossplay, and the Microsoft account requirements before the launch of "Halo: Campaign Evolved."

Halo: Campaign Evolved start times and pre-load overview

PS5, Xbox, and PC players are already downloading the remake to start playing promptly at 17:00 PM. Steam users will only be able to download it at the exact start of Early Access. The official launch follows on July 28th.

The most important key data for the launch:

  • Early Access: Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 17:00 PM CEST (for Premium & Collector's Edition)
  • Pre-Load: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and PS5 (Premium) have been active since yesterday; Steam will follow suit at exactly 5 PM.
  • Global Launch: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 17:00 PM CEST (also directly in Game Pass Ultimate)

Five days' head start for pre-orders. An old trick. Still works, though.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Early Access Unlock
Halo: Campaign Evolved Early Access Unlock

A Microsoft account is required on PS5 and Steam.

No matter which platform you play on: nothing works without a Microsoft account. Halo Studios requires an Xbox Gamertag for cross-play, shared campaign progress, and collectibles.

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Players on PS5 and Steam must link their platform account to a Microsoft account upon first launch. This is the only way to enable cross-platform invitations for co-op mode. Those who want to play with friends on other systems must find and add them using their Xbox Gamertag – either via the web, Xbox Game Bar, or mobile app.

It's a bit annoying, but it finally creates unified co-op lobbies.

Halo Studios delivers exactly what's needed for a smooth multiplayer and co-op launch. The requirement for a Microsoft account might offend Steam and PlayStation purists, but it ensures seamless crossplay without separate progress. It remains to be seen whether the servers will be able to handle the surge in players at 5 PM or if the lack of pre-loading on Steam will lead to frustration.

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