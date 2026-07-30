Halo: Campaign Evolved receives Patch 1 – Savegame reset during ongoing missions

Halo Studios has released the first update for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. The patch fixes critical AI bugs and performance issues with large friend lists, but forces players to restart currently running missions.

The first patch for "Halo: Campaign Evolved" will erase all save data within a mission upon installation. Unlocked missions and rally points will be retained. Players who are mid-mission will have to restart the current level. This is the price to pay for deeper modifications to the engine's logic.

AI corrections and balance fix for the plasma pistol

The most significant gameplay fix addresses the charged shot of the plasma pistol. Previously, this instantly killed players with full health and shields, regardless of the difficulty level. This overkill glitch has been fixed.

The enemy AI has also been reworked in key moments. Jackals in the hangar corridor in The Truth and Reconciliation no longer stand idly by but patrol the area. The Spec Ops elites near Rally Point Delta in Assault on the Control Room now correctly attack instead of ignoring the perimeter or running into walls. In The Silent Cartographer, the Hunter pair at the cartographer's entrance now consistently attack.

Stability, FSR drivers and friendlist hitching

Frametime spikes occurred on all platforms – including PS5 and Steam – whenever players had a large friends list. Adjusting the polling interval logic measurably reduces this hitching.

PC players with AMD graphics cards experienced crashes during The Maw's intro sequence when FSR scaling was enabled. This specifically affected Adrenalin driver versions 26.6.2 and 26.6.4. The update stabilizes playback. Additionally, the developers have integrated an automatic warning at game launch if faulty NVIDIA or AMD GPU drivers are detected. Crossplay account synchronization on PS5 and Steam now also ensures that Xbox gamertags are consistently displayed correctly.

A necessary maintenance patch without any interface experiments. Resetting ongoing mission save games is annoying, but it prevents logical script blockages after the AI ​​adjustments. Those who experienced stuttering on PS5 or PC, or were fortunate enough to encounter buggy elite units, will now receive the intended fix. A must-download before your next co-op session.