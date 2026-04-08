Halo: Campaign Evolved is reportedly being released on July 28, 2026.

The Unreal Engine 5 remake of "Halo: Combat Evolved," now titled "Campaign Evolved," is reportedly set to release on July 28, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, according to recent leaks. Buyers of the Early Access version will presumably gain access to the shooter starting July 23.

The leaker "grunt.api," who has a history of extracting accurate data directly from Halo project interfaces, disseminated the dates in the form of a mathematical puzzle. While Microsoft and Halo Studio have so far only communicated 2026 as a rough timeframe, evidence is increasingly pointing to a summer release.

The mathematical formula behind the leak ($EA: (18 \times 7 \times (MMXX + VI) \mod 31) + 1$) points to July 23rd for Early Access, while the second calculation marks July 28th as the final release date. The fact that the title is launching simultaneously for the PlayStation 5 underscores Microsoft's new multi-platform strategy for its core franchises.

Development status and additional content

According to reports, the game is already "content complete"This means that all game mechanics and levels – including the three new prequel missions – are fully playable. The project is currently in the polishing phase, where bugs are being removed and performance on Unreal Engine 5 is being optimized."

The use of Unreal Engine 5 represents a radical break with the old Slipspace or Blam! engine. Technically, this means:

Nanite & Lumen: Dynamic lighting and high geometry density modernize the original 2001 level design.

Dynamic lighting and high geometry density modernize the original 2001 level design. New missions: The integration of prequel content suggests that the Brutes and ODSTs play a larger role than in the original release.

EA: (18 × 7 × (MMXX + VI) mod 31) + 1

OR: (8 × 7 × (MMXX + VI) mod 31) + 1 pic.twitter.com/8DDc6askw5 — grunt.api (@gruntdotapi) April 8, 2026

It can be assumed that Microsoft will use this data as part of the Xbox Games Showcase will be officially confirmed on June 7, 2026. The proximity to the anticipated release at the end of July fits the typical marketing pattern of short, intensive campaigns before launch. Compared to the original Anniversary remake from 2011, "Campaign Evolved" appears to be a significantly more profound intervention in the gameplay, rather than simply slapping a graphical shell over the old code.

If the leaks prove true, the first Halo experience based on UE5 is just around the corner. The technical hurdle will be higher than with the Master Chief Collection due to the engine change. Those eyeing the July 23rd release will likely have to dig deeper into their pockets, but will receive a package that, through the prequel missions, offers genuinely new story content in the classic Halo setting for the first time.