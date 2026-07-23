Halo Campaign Evolved Review Check: What International Magazines Say

Halo: Campaign Evolved has achieved a Metascore of 89 on the international review embargo, based on 27 reviews from various gaming publications. The game is now available in Early Access, including on PS5.
The remake, based on Unreal Engine 5, impressed the international press primarily with its visual overhaul and precise hit feedback. Points were deducted for outdated level design and the lack of a competitive multiplayer mode. Whether this last point actually influenced the scores is debatable.
Technological leap meets retro foundation
International critics have given the remake of the sci-fi classic consistently positive reviews, though they haven't shied away from criticizing its foundational elements. VGC awards top marks for its graphical fidelity to the original, combined with modern lighting. Push Square rewards the addition of three new bonus missions with 90 points.
The game's design, reminiscent of the turn of the millennium, reveals shortcomings. PSX Brasil, for example, points to the untouched, sometimes repetitive level design and awards it a score of 85 points. GamesRadar+ delivers the harshest verdict with 70 points. This is due to the lack of added value for players outside the PlayStation platform, as gameplay innovations are largely absent.
- Loot Level Chill: 100 / 100
- VGC: 100 / 100
- Areajugones: 90 / 100
- Push Square: 90 / 100
- Carole Quintaine: 85 / 100
- Game Informer: 85 / 100
- PSX Brazil: 85 / 100
- Player 2: 83 / 100
- GAMES.CH: 81 / 100
- Creative Block: 80 / 100
- Console Creatures: 80 / 100
- game spot: 80 / 100
- Stevivor: 80 / 100
- TheGamer: 80 / 100
- Insider Gaming: 70 / 100
- GamesRadar+: 70 / 100
- The Sixth Axis: 70 / 100
Unreal Engine 5 and outdated game design
Technically, Halo Studios efficiently utilizes Unreal Engine 5 for visual modernization. Lighting, character models, and effects meet the standards of 2026. However, the basic movement, weapon balance, and vehicle physics remain strictly based on the original from 2001.
The gaming press praises the extensive co-op features. Nine additional weapons and expanded skull modifiers increase replayability. GAMES.CH, however, criticizes the inadequately adjusted enemy AI and the lack of local split-screen on PC. The canceled multiplayer mode remains the biggest point of criticism from reviewers, though it was never intended to be included in the first place.
"Halo: Campaign Evolved" delivers a technically polished homage to the original. The port fills a historical gap for PlayStation owners. Those expecting innovative game design mechanics will quickly encounter the limitations of the 25-year-old foundation. The title is primarily aimed at newcomers to the series and those nostalgic for co-op gameplay.